Free COVID-19 test kit, mask distributions Feb. 12

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY – Yates County Public Health is partnering with the Office of Emergency Management in holding a free drive-through event to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the locations below.

· The Yates County Office Building: 417 Liberty St. Penn Yan (enter from Main Street)

· Starkey Highway Barns: 656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee

· Middlesex Hose Company: 5537 Water St., Middlesex (enter from Williams Street)

Along with the free test kits, each car will receive free KN95 masks.

If you have any questions, call the YCPH office at 315-536-5160, or visit its website at www.yatescountypublichealth.org.