Grants available for roadside historic markers

William G. Pomeroy Foundation

William G. Pomeroy Foundation opens new grant round for N.Y. State marker program commemorating history.

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation has announced the next round of its New York State Historic Marker Grant Program officially opened Jan. 31. This roadside marker program commemorates historic people, places, things, or events in New York State within the timeframe of 1740-1922.

Deryn Pomeroy, trustee and director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation shared, "We are thrilled to offer this funding to communities across the Empire State. This signature program, along with other marker grant programs funded by the Pomeroy Foundation, are central to how we help communities bring greater recognition to their local history."

This grant round covers the following New York counties: Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Schuyler, Tioga, and Tompkins (Region 10); Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates (Region 11); Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming (Region 12).

Since 2006, the foundation has funded over 900 markers in 59 New York State counties. "At the Pomeroy Foundation, we strongly believe historic markers benefit communities in several important ways. They educate the public, encourage pride of place, and can provide much needed economic benefits to the communities where they are placed," added Pomeroy.

The NYS Historic Marker Grant Program is open to local, state, and federal government entities, nonprofit academic institutions, and 501(c)(3) organizations in New York State.

Those interested in applying for a marker grant must submit an online Letter of Intent to verify primary sources by Monday, Feb. 28. Primary source documentation is necessary to support the marker text. The final application deadline is Monday, April 4, 2022. Grants fund the entire cost of a cast aluminum marker, pole, and shipping.

To apply for a grant, review application requirements, or view the complete grant schedule by region, visit: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/nys-historic-markers/

Additional Pomeroy Foundation signature marker grant programs include Hungry for History, Legends & Lore, Patriot Burials, Historic Transportation Canals, and National Register.

About the Pomeroy Foundation

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and to raising awareness, supporting research and improving the quality of care for patients and their families who are facing a blood cancer diagnosis. Established by Trustee Bill Pomeroy in 2005 to bring together his two greatest passions, the Pomeroy Foundation is a private, grant-making organization located in Syracuse. As the nation’s leading funder of historic roadside markers, the Pomeroy Foundation has awarded nearly 1,700 grants for markers and bronze plaques in 41 states. To learn more about the Pomeroy Foundation, visit wgpfoundation.org.