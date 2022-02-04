Life and Death Planning 101

Pro Action Yates, Office for the Aging

What everyone should know about wills, powers of attorney, and health care proxies

Rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. in-person at the Yates County Office Building auditorium or online via Zoom.

PENN YAN — At an upcoming session Feb. 18, presenters will focus on the legal basics of Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Advance Medical Directives. The presentation will include a brief overview of the recently amended New York State Power of Attorney law. There will also be time for attendees to ask general legal questions about estate planning and how to obtain assistance from an attorney.

To register, contact the Pro Action Yates Office for the Aging at 315-279-4321 as soon as possible. If participating via Zoom, you will need to provide an email address.

All in-person attendees will be required to fill out a waiver and COVID-19 Self-Certification form prior to entry, and masks are mandatory. Presentation details are subject to change or be cancelled due to COVID-19.

The session has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. in-person at the Yates County Office Building auditorium or online via Zoom.