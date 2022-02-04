PAGES PAST: 1922: Child Welfare Agent makes 112 visits in January

Yates County History Center

The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them at the free site www.nyshistoricnewspapers.com. For more information about the YCHC, visit www.yatespast.org.

150 Years Ago

February 8, 1870

Fish for the Lakes and Ponds — The fish commissioners have now ready for distribution, to be put into the public waters of the State, plenty of black bass, yellow pike, rock bass and bull heads. Some of these fish are two or three years old and are very fine. These fish are delivered at Rochester. There are at the State hatching house, on Caledonia creek, plenty of white fish of this winter’s production; there will soon be salmon trout also. Residents of any part of the State living adjacent to lakes or ponds who desire to stock their waters have only to incur the expense of transportation to get a supply of fish.

A Rare Bargain — A fine stock or grain farm, with good buildings comprising eighty-five acres, situated on East Hill, looks right on Lake Keuka, and for beauty of landscape and scenery cannot be excelled in the county, and joins the noted vineyards which lay above Kinney’s Corners. This farm has been fitted up and ornamented with evergreens and most of the leading varieties of first class fruits, which are now in bearing; but failing health compels me to offer this farm for sale which I would like to sell forthwith. I also offer my entire herd of Short Horn Cattle, consisting of four cows, three bull calves and two yearling heifers. ~Joseph Abbott, Bluff Point

Candlemas — Yesterday was “Candlemas Day,” which has long been observed by the bears, woodchucks, and other mammalian animals which burrow in the winter, as the day in which they emerge from their winter quarters for the purpose of consulting the thermometer. If the day is sufficiently bright for them to discern their shadows they return to their respective domiciles and remain for forty days, knowing that the winter is but half past. If the day is cloudy or stormy they do not again return to winter quarters, knowing that winter's back-bone is broken. Some few came out yesterday, but soon returned. The great majority however were frozen in so solid that they could not get out. People will do well to prepare for six weeks of cold weather.

100 Years Ago

February 8, 1922

Yates County Child Welfare — Important Part of County’s Work for Its Coming Citizens. The work of the agent during the month has been very much hampered because of the condition of many of the county roads. On entering the office Jan. 4, the agent found a large number of the cases marked “active.” Two cases are now under the constant supervision of the agent. In both instances, the homes are absolutely unfit for children, and improper guardianship will no doubt be brought against the parents. Two cases concerned children being cared for in free homes, under supervision of the committee. One was a problem of behavior in the case of a partly grown boy, the other a matter of finding a permanent home for a girl of 16, In both instances satisfactory arrangement have been made.

During the month of January, the county agent has made 112 visits. Ten cases have been reported to the office -- five new cases and five for one reason or another known to the committee previously. Four of the cases reported, two old and two new, were brought to the attention of the agent because of suspected immorality in the home. These cases are the most difficult to deal with, and in only one instance has the agent been able to change in any way a situation felt to be bad for the children. In this case, the child in question was removed to the care of the grandmother, well suited to look after her, but unfortunately only able to give temporary care. The other cases reported were varied in need:

A girl raised by foster parents, at the death of the foster mother, finds herself with no support but that given by a very unsympathetic foster sister. The school reported the case and asked that the matter of removing the girl to a more suitable home be taken up.

A doctor reported the case of a small child suffering from some form of epilepsy and in need of special care. The agent found the parents willing to have the child placed where this care could be given. Arrangements were made by the children’s committee, and the child is now in the care of a children’s agency equipped to diagnose the case and make recommendations for future treatment.

A man not a native of Yates County, but one who has carried on business here for a number of years, asked help in regard to his daughter, a girl over 16 years of age, who had refused to return with him to his home.

A girl under 16 was married to a man ten years her senior. The agent was asked to investigate the home to which she was going. This was done. The home in which the girl is now living is a good one, and her husband found able to support her.

A man with a large family was reported as being out of work and in need of some assistance. The man found work and agent discovered no great need.

There are six children in free homes under constant supervision of the committee.

New Citizens -- The following aliens will make application for admission as citizens at the next trial and special term of the Supreme Court to be held in Penn Yan:

Valentine Cecchini ; nativity, Italy; residence, 138 Seneca St., Penn Yan.

; nativity, Italy; residence, 138 Seneca St., Penn Yan. John Selby Pearce ; nativity, England; residence, 103 Jackson St., Penn Yan.

; nativity, England; residence, 103 Jackson St., Penn Yan. Harry Pedder ; nativity, England; residence, Penn Yan, R. D. 3.

; nativity, England; residence, Penn Yan, R. D. 3. Nels Christ Larsen; nativity, Denmark ; residence, Barrington.

Lincoln Birthday Celebration at Ingersoll House -- There will be a Lincoln Birthday celebration at Ingersoll House, Dresden, Monday evening, Feb. 13, commencing at 8 o’clock. The feature of the evening will be an address on Lincoln by Joseph P. Craugh, of Penn Yan. There will be several other short addresses and readings. Music by Warner Bush’s orchestra, of Penn Yan. Community singing and refreshments. Everybody welcome.

Timber Pierces Horse’s Body -- Andrew Norah, a farmer living on the state road south of Dundee lost a valuable horse last week. The horse was one of a team which Mr. Norah had recently purchased. It was fastened in its stall in the barn when it began kicking and kicked over the back of the partition in its stall, coming down with full force on a sharp piece of timber which pierced the animal’s abdomen. It became crazed with pain, broke loose and ran for some distance down the road where it was shot.

75 Years Ago

February 13, 1947

Tired but Happy—’Twas a Good Show -- The working owner-manager of a circus has enough complex problems under the best of circumstances, but when he undertakes to present such a show in a school building they multiply by the hundred. In fact, James Cole of Penn Yan is just about the only circus owner in the United States who has figured out answers enough to be able to give an adequate circus performance in a school building. That Freida, the elephant, star of the show, is taller and wider than any door through which she must pass, is a minor item. It is strictly up to the elephant and her trainer. School authorities are very particular about mars on the gym floor, which is used for dancing as well as various indoor games and physical training. First precaution against damage used by Mr. Cole is a thick round rug weighing approximately 1,500 pounds, which fits neatly inside the low, red and white ring wall. This absorbs all hoof marks of the six loping horses used in one act and any possible scratches from Freida’s tough hide and feet as she rears, sits, or lies on the floor. The horses are all rubber shod to further guarantee absence of scratches. The circus was presented at the Dundee school under the auspices of the senior class. Count of the tickets showed that there were 1,945 paid admissions. Teachers estimated that nearly 200 children of pre-school age saw the show free, as well as band members and others who worked in various capacities. Mr. Cole was the only circus owner in the United States who served in military service during the recent war. He learned some things from the army, of course, but the army learned more from him in the matter of precision packing and fast movement of equipment and personnel.

Post-War Boat Shows -- Penn Yan Boats is just settling down to work again after participating in two of the nation's largest motorboat shows. One was at the Grand Central Palace in New York city in January and was attended by several from the local plant. An exhibit of five boats was on display. “But we didn’t dare take any orders," reports Raphael Buckley, vice-president of the company, explaining the difficulty in getting materials and the pile of back orders which the firm already is working on. That was the annual national motorboat show. Then last week there was another one in Chicago. Ralph Brown, president of the organization, attended that, but it was too far away for other members of the company to go.

Penn Yan Plumber Reaches 80, Trying To Retire -- At 80, Dwight Smith of Brown Street is “trying to retire.” Probably the oldest plumber in age as well as years of active service, Mr. Smith marked his 80th birthday Monday, Feb. 10, and rounded out 61 years of plumbing work. He began his career the summer he was 19, putting on tin roofs and repairing eave spouts and gutters on Penn Yan buildings. Working in the tinshop of the firm of Armstrong, Hollowell and Wise, he learned how to make milk pails, pots, pans, covers, and coffee pots. As he grew older and learned the steam heating business, he worked on such buildings as Ball Hall at Keuka college, many of the larger homes in Penn Yan, and several blocks in the business section. Now he is really making an attempt to taper off the steady grind of day-after-day business. Still, in December he was in Knoxville, Pa., directing the installing of a steam heating plant in a large home which presented certain technical difficulties. During January he has been making various accessories and gadgets for the Penn Yan Boats company. Last summer Mr. Smith did a repair job on the plant’s blower system. A small family party with birthday cake and candles marked the passing of the day that made the plumber an octogenarian. Telegrams of congratulation came from as far away as Florida, greeting cards from practically all over the nation, for he is widely known, and flowers until his daughters “didn't know what to do with them.”

50 Years Ago

February 10, 1972

Village Elections -- The first rumblings of upcoming village elections were heard at Monday night’s village board meetings in Penn Yan. Lloyd Emerson, who has served as trustee for a four-year term, officially announced that he was not going to seek reelection for another term. Two other trustees whose terms expire this year have announced they plan to seek reelection. Fred Thomas, elected to a one-year term last year, said that he will be a candidate for a full four-year term on the village governing body. Also seeking reelection will be George Townsend, just completing his first full two-year term after having been appointed to serve out a term of a trustee who resigned. Tom Studders, the Democratic County Chairman and Town of Milo Supervisor, who was instrumental in creating a partisan election in the village last year with the fielding of a full slate of candidates. No candidate for the Democratic party was successful. Contacted Monday, Studders said he did not, at this time, know of any candidates interested from the Democratic ranks. He did not preclude the possibility of such candidates coming forth however.

Mrs. Darius Ogden appeared at the meeting to complain about the “indiscriminate cutting of six healthy maple trees taken down along with two dead elms." She asked the board to advise her what “expert" decided what trees should be cut down, why living trees were taken down, and why property owners are not notified before trees are felled. Mrs. Ogden said workmen who removed trees near her home told her “they were part of their quota,” and she said she had been told no trees could be planted because the money from the budget had been used for removing trees. "Too many of us are being hurt," she said, “and I object to it.” She also suggested that tree experts should be consulted before trees are removed, and they should not be part of the company that gets the contract for the work, if it is not done by village employees.

A preliminary report was made to the board by Assistant Fire Chief John MacKerchar concerning a proposal for purchase of a pumper. Preliminary estimates of cost were said to be about $20,000.

Penn Yan Man Dies in Fishing Tragedy -- Homer Dinehart, 51, of 502 E. Bluff Drive, died Tuesday shortly after 11 a.m. when he fell through the ice while ice fishing on Keuka Lake. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Webster said that Dinehart was ice fishing from a board on ice in front of 494 E. Bluff Drive, when it is theorized the ice may have shifted and cracked, tossing him into the water.

Survey Results In District -- Congressman John H. Terry (R-N.Y. 34th) has announced the results of his first district-wide opinion survey. The final tally shows that the people of the 34th District are very concerned about the economy, highly approve of wage and price controls, favor a reduction in contributions to the United Nations, and would like to see the U.S. extricate itself from Vietnam in such a manner that American military and financial aid are not the sole reasons for the Saigon government remaining in power.