PYMS to stage 'Sister Act Jr.'

PENN YAN — Hallelujah! The Penn Yan Middle School Drama Club celebrates their return to the PYMS Auditorium stage in their production of Sister Act Jr.!

This joyful musical comedy follows Deloris Van Cartier, a high-spirited aspiring singer, who witnesses a crime and is forced to enter the Queen of Angels convent under witness protection. Under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Penn Yan Middle School Drama Club will present Sister Act Jr. on Friday, Feb.11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7p.m, and Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. in the Penn Yan Middle School Auditorium, 515 Liberty St. Penn Yan. Tickets are $8 and may be purchased at the door.

Based on the hit film of the same name, Sister Act Jr. features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. The show opened on the West End in 2009, and a revised adaptation opened on Broadway in 2011 which received multiple Tony nominations, including “Best Musical.”

Sister Act Jr. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International 423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019, 212-541-4684, mtishows.com.

Sister Act Jr. cast members include: Ella Kinsey (Deloris), Nina Reid (Mother Superior/Nina), Zoee Comstock (Mary Robert/Tina), Meggie Pratt (Mary Patrick/Elle), Lizzie Lilyea (Mary Lazarus/Pablo), Porter Reynolds (Monsignor O’Hara/Joey), Owen Droney (Eddie), Austin Christie (Curtis Jackson), Rachel Mulvaney (Mary Celeste), Kaziah Leinhauser (Mary Irene/Michelle), Bella Miller (Mary Martin-of-Tours/TJ), Keziah Moore (Mary Stephen), Autumn Radcliffe (Mary Theresa), Rhiannon LyonSmith (Ernie/Newscaster), Maddie Henderson Jensen (Cop), Taylor Morse (Nun 1), Brooklynn Kiely (Nun 2), and Kylin Sample (Nun 3).

Sister Act Jr. production crew include: Becky Prine (Director/Producer), Jessica Rhodes (Director/Music Director), Shari Hassos (Choreographer), Brady Mackerchar (Assistant Music Director), Izzy Hinkal (Production Assistant), Sophia Smith (Assistant Technical Director), Emma Gridley (Stage Manager), Mason Harris (Backstage Manager), Else Sullivan (Costume Designer), Dean Knapton (Set Construction), Sara Lyon (Lighting Designer), Simon Gaston (Master Electrician), Catie Moore (Sound Designer), Corey VanSickle (Lightboard Operator), Marisole Dalglish (Soundboard Operator), Brisco Smith (Soundboard Operator), Claire Sandstrom (Follow Spot Operator), Shirley Chen (Follow Spot Operator), Harrison Fitch (Technical Assistant), Brynne Wilson (Backstage Crew), Jenna Thompson (Backstage Crew), Eva Smith (Backstage Crew), Taylor Rumsey (Backstage Crew), Miranda Parsons (Props Manager), Sarah Hall (Make-Up Specialists), Gracelynn Davis (Make-Up Specialist), Paulina Garces-Reid (Graphic Designer), Tina Webber (Box Office Manager).

If you go:

WHAT: "Sister Act Jr."

WHEN: Friday, Feb.11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m,; and Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Penn Yan Middle School auditorium, 515 Liberty St., Penn Yan

TICKETS: $8, purchased at the door