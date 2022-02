Dundee Rotary

Dundee Rotary proudly announces six recent Paul Harris Fellowship recipients. The Paul Harris Fellowship is the highest award given by the Rotary Foundation.

On Dec. 21, 2021 two of our Past Presidents, Kate Ring and John Frederick, were presented with the award. Then, on Feb. 2, 2022, four more members received Paul Harris awards: Alan Giles, George Lawson, Tom Shepard, and Lauren Snyder.

Congratulations to all!