Slow-moving Vehicle Workshop Feb. 15

BENTON — A Slow-Moving Vehicle (SMV) Workshop will be presented Feb. 15 from 7-9

p.m. at the Benton Fire House, 932 Route 14A. The program is intended for all users of the public highway system, with Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike as the featured speaker.

The workshop will focus on SMV safety, centering on public highway use of farm equipment and horse drawn buggies. It will emphasize the multiple state and local Finger Lakes area problems, motorist awareness, crash prevention, and traffic incident management by 911 dispatchers, police and First Responders.

Sheriff Spike will also be distributing his driver's safety handbook, "Slow Moving Vehicles: Guide to Sharing the Road"

Sr. Technician Tom Eskildsen will provide additional information to the agriculture community on manure gas safety.

The workshop is free and open to the public with light refreshments included.

For additional information, please contact Henry Martin at 315-536-4736.

If you go:

WHAT: Slow-Moving Vehicle Workshop

WHEN: Feb. 15, 7-9 p.m.

WHERE: Benton Fire House, 932 Route 14A, Penn Yan

PRESENTERS: Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike and Soil and Water Conservation District Sr. Technician Tom Eskildsen