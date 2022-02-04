Support 'Souper Bowl' food drive by FFA

Carlie Bossard, Penn Yan Academy FFA Advisor

PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Academy FFA is hosting its annual “Souper Bowl" food drive Feb. 1-11 with the goal to collect 2,000 items to be donated to the Living Well in Penn Yan to support families in our community.

You can help the FFA reach this goal by dropping off donations at any of the Penn Yan Central School buildings including the Academy, Middle School, Elementary School, District Office and Transportation Building.

How the drive works: A box will represent each of the two NFL Super Bowl LV teams and be decorated to represent the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. Fans (you!) from each team will vote for the team you want to win the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 by putting non-perishable items in the boxes from Feb. 1 through Feb. 11. The Penn Yan FFA’s goal is to collect 2,000 items to be donated this year.

Some items that are commonly requested are peanut butter, canned soups, fruits, vegetables and fish, pasta and rice. You can also donate personal hygiene items like shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, deodorant, and soaps. Please make sure items are not opened or past their expiration date.