Yates County Public Health Vaccination Station is moving

PENN YAN – Starting Feb. 4, the Yates County Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Station will be moving to the Yates County Office Building at 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan, in the county auditorium. Face masks are required to enter the building.

The Wednesday, Feb. 2 vaccine clinic was the last to be held at the old Gordman's store in the Lake St. Plaza. Yates County Public Health Director Sara Christensen said that the lease was coming due and would have been extended, but a decrease in clinic attendance and a moderate increase in rent made renewing the lease unfeasible financially.

Praising the Lake Street Plaza landlords, Christensen said, "They've been great. In the 10 months we were at the Gordman's store, we were able to hold 106 clinics and administer 8,325 doses of vaccine. The Gordman's space allowed us to handle much large numbers of people safely and quickly. But with the smaller numbers coming in now, moving back to the county auditorium where we started just makes the best sense."

Next COVID-19 vaccine clinic Feb. 10

The next COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Yates County Office Building at 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan, in the county auditorium for individuals age 5 and older, with walk-ins available until 4:45 p.m. An adult must accompany individuals aged 5-17. Face masks are required to enter the building.

The Vaccination Station offers Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines free of charge for first, second, third, and booster doses.

You can find future clinic dates on the YCPH website at www.yatescountypublichealth.org or on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. If you need help registering for an appointment, please call the YCPH office at 315-536-5160.