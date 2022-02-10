Corey Grace is PYPD's Officer of the Year

PYPD Chief Thomas Dunham

Every year, members of the Penn Yan Police Department select one officer to receive the Officer of the Year Award. Each member of the department votes on who they feel has exceeded the duty requirements of his or her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement. Officers may also consider specific acts of heroism or incidents where an officer went above and beyond the call of duty.

This year, I am proud to announce Officer Corey Grace was selected by his fellow officers as the 2021 Officer of the Year.

Officer Grace is a Penn Yan native who graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 2013. He went on to attend Finger Lakes Community College and Morrisville State College where he studied Criminal Justice and graduated with a bachelor’s degree. Officer Grace was hired at the Penn Yan Police Department in 2018 and successfully completed the Police Basic Academy at the Finger lakes Law Enforcement Academy in Canandaigua.

Since becoming a member of the PYPD, Officer Grace has attended numerous trainings and is a certified crime scene photographer and a member of the Yates County Fire Investigation Team. Officer Grace has shown the ability to connect with the public and is often someone the public seeks out to talk to. He is a tremendous asset to the department and is always willing to work the extra shift or stay late to get the job done.