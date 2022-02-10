PYPD officers credited with saving man's life

Staff Reports

PENN YAN -- Two officers at the Penn Yan Police Department are being credited with saving a man's life following a medical call in Penn Yan.

PYPD Chief Thomas Dunham reports that Officer Tyler Brzezinski and Officer Terry Skelly responded to the scene of a male who was unconscious in his vehicle on Liberty Street. Brzezinski quickly realized the man was having a medical emergency and waived down a passerby for assistance with removing him from the vehicle. The man was laid on the sidewalk and the officer and the passerby began CPR.

Skelly then arrived on scene carrying her department issued automated external defibrillator (AED). The AED was attached to the man and a shock was recommended. Skelly delivered the shock and CPR resumed.

The Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Medic 55 arrived on scene and the man was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The emergency room doctor later contacted the police department and advised that the man lived due to the officers being on scene with the AED.

“It was an excellent job by everyone involved," says Dunham. "The citizens passing by immediately offered assistance with removing the man and getting the vehicle into park without causing an accident. The officers training and having the equipment on hand along with the fast response of the ambulance all resulted in this person being saved.”