Yates County part of statewide STOP-DWI Super Bowl weekend

High Visibility Engagement Campaign and a Prevention Campaign entitled “Fans Don’t Let Fan’s Drive Drunk.”

Yates County police agencies will participate in a special enforcement effort to prevent and address impaired driving Super Bowl weekend starting Feb. 11, and will ending Feb. 14.

The Super Bowl is America’s most watched national sporting event, and Super Bowl Weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving or buzzed driving related crashes.

To keep drivers and partygoers safe on the roads, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with STOP-DWI campaigns to remind football fans everywhere that "Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk." Whether you’re heading out to a restaurant or a Super Bowl party, if your night involves drinking alcohol, make sure you plan for a designated driver to drive you home safely at the night’s end.

“We want our community members to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on the road,” says Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike. “If you are planning to be away from home during the Super Bowl, make a game plan to ensure you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. If you are hosting a party, make sure you take care of your designated drivers. Remind your friends and family: 'Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.'”

Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20%. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem. State and municipal law enforcement agencies will collaborate across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of alcohol related crashes.

The STOP-DWI Super bowl Weekend Campaign aims to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.