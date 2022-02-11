Artist in Residency, Artist Retreat openings at Sunny Point

Arts Center of Yates County

Artist in Residency

KEUKA LAKE — The Arts Center of Yates County offers two 10-day Artist Residency opportunities at Sunny Point, a seasonal lakeside property on the eastern shore of Keuka Lake in New York’s beautiful Finger Lakes region.

This no-cost residency is open to visual artists, literary artists, and performing artists who demonstrate professional standing in their field. This opportunity includes the expectation that the participating artist will "give back" to the Arts Center in some way—teach a class, do a demonstration, provide a piece of artwork associated with their stay at Sunny Point, or some other 'in kind' donation. Travel and meals are not included.

Artists in any medium may apply for a residency running from Saturday, July 2 to Monday, July 11, 2022 or for a second residency session from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Residents stay in in a small cottage on the property and have use of an adjacent studio barn. Artists in any medium will be considered, as will projects that include more than one artist working together.

The deadline for residency applications is by close of business Monday, May 2, 2002.

For more information, contact:

Arts Center of Yates County

Phone: 315-536-8226

Email: artscenteryates@gmail.com

Online: https://www.artscenteryatescounty.org/artist-residency-application

Artist Retreat

Also consider our Artist Retreat opportunities for artists and/or instructors from June 1 through Sept. 30: https://www.artscenteryatescounty.org/copy-of-artist-residency-applicatio

The retreat provides a place for creative individuals, whether singly or in a group, to work on whatever discipline they choose on beautiful Keuka Lake. For a nominal fee, you and your class can be inspired at Sunny Point, The Arts Center of Yates Count's lakeside property.

Artists stay at and use the Sunny Point campus for a 3-day, 5-day, or 7-day period of time. Cost is determined by the length of stay. This lakeside cottage provides accommodations for up to six individuals, including linens and a full kitchen. Studio space is available in the red barn. All accommodations are offered on an 'as available' basis.

Please note: The Arts Center takes the health of our artists and our community seriously. A residency may be cancelled or postponed if there is a question about the health of the resident artist or concerns about the spread of disease within our community at the time of the residency.