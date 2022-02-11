Bk8d & Loaded opens on Basin Street

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — The long neglected former home of the Penn Yan Police Department on Basin Street has finally found a new purpose, and a much happier one.

BK8D & Loaded at 1 Basin St., the old Penn Yan Village Police lockup.
BK8D & Loaded just took delivery of its new sign.

On Wednesday Feb. 2, John & Teresa Vivier and their staff opened their new restaurant concept, Bk8d & Loaded, located at 1 Basin St. in the old Police Station. They celebrated with a ribbon cutting with the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center, Yates County Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Leigh MacKerchar and PYPD Chief Thomas Dunham.

The ribbon cutting at Bk8d & Loaded.

“It has been a pleasure to work with owners John and Teresa, who continue to start and sustain successful businesses in our community," said Mike Lipari of the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center. "They have assisted with the restoration and redevelopment of this long-vacant building and have helped provide wholesome entertainment to families and friends while enjoying a unique dining experience. We are confident that Bk8d & Loaded will be a vibrant addition to Yates County for years to come.”

FLEDCs Steve Griffin and Mike Lipari wishing the staff of Bk8d & Loaded good luck at their opening. The uniforms are a takeoff on the restaurant's origin as the village police station and lockup.

Bk8d & Loaded's menu features items like Build Your Own Loaded Bowl, different loaded baked potatoes, macaroni & cheese, nachos, and much more. Their large wall of games enhances the dining experience and creates an enjoyable and inviting atmosphere for all ages. You can even get a photo opportunity in the old lockup cell.

BK8D & Loaded Manager Mary Herold in the old jail cell which remains as the largest relic of the building's past.

“We are thrilled to be part of the amazing growth happening in our community. We look forward to being a part of your family’s game night!” commented Teresa Vivier.

An entire wall of board games wait for friends and families to enjoy.

The current hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but they will change in the spring.