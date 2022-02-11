Bk8d & Loaded opens on Basin Street

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — The long neglected former home of the Penn Yan Police Department on Basin Street has finally found a new purpose, and a much happier one.

On Wednesday Feb. 2, John & Teresa Vivier and their staff opened their new restaurant concept, Bk8d & Loaded, located at 1 Basin St. in the old Police Station. They celebrated with a ribbon cutting with the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center, Yates County Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Leigh MacKerchar and PYPD Chief Thomas Dunham.

“It has been a pleasure to work with owners John and Teresa, who continue to start and sustain successful businesses in our community," said Mike Lipari of the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center. "They have assisted with the restoration and redevelopment of this long-vacant building and have helped provide wholesome entertainment to families and friends while enjoying a unique dining experience. We are confident that Bk8d & Loaded will be a vibrant addition to Yates County for years to come.”

Bk8d & Loaded's menu features items like Build Your Own Loaded Bowl, different loaded baked potatoes, macaroni & cheese, nachos, and much more. Their large wall of games enhances the dining experience and creates an enjoyable and inviting atmosphere for all ages. You can even get a photo opportunity in the old lockup cell.

“We are thrilled to be part of the amazing growth happening in our community. We look forward to being a part of your family’s game night!” commented Teresa Vivier.

The current hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but they will change in the spring.