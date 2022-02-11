Business education seminar: 'Tips for Getting Your Business Financially Fit'

Yates County Chamber of Commerce

New education seminars available for the local business community

The Yates County Chamber of Commerce has announced its new Growth Series program for the 2022 year. The educational seminars were created to help local businesses and organizations on hot topics they deal with on a day-to-day basis. They will take place at different locations around the county and will feature expert speakers to present on each topic.

First on the agenda is “Tips for Getting Your Business Financially Fit,” hosted by the office of Thomas Podsiadlo, CPA. Join Erika Stork, CPA as the presenting speaker on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 8-10 a.m. at Seasons on Keuka Lake at the Hampton Inn.

Stork will focus on the topics of keeping adequate records, understanding business requirements, growing your business, and building a team. A light breakfast will be provided for attendees. Registration is required for the event by visiting www.yatesny.com or calling the Chamber at 315-536-3111. Registration for Chamber Members is $20 and non-chamber members is $30.

The Growth Series allows the Chamber to follow with its mission of creatively promoting and advocating for businesses and the community. Look for more sessions of the series in upcoming months with various topics such as hiring, digital marketing and a special session geared toward non-profits.