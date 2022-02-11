Candidate petition signatures to begin March 1

Yates County Board of Elections

YATES COUNTY — The selection of candidates for state and federal offices this year is likely to be settled in June primaries. Both the Democrats and Republicans are likely to be fielding competing candidates this winter. Who will represent the party is up to the voters in two ways.

First, all candidates for open offices at the federal, state and local levels will have to obtain voter signatures on their designating petitions. This process will begin March 1 this year provided there are no changes to the states draft political calendar. As in recent years, because of the pandemic, several laws passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor temporarily changed the petition signing requirements. If the dates on the political calendar do not change, then candidates will have from March 1 to April 7 to obtain signatures.

Second, those candidates that obtained a sufficient number of signatures and have a challenger from their own party will be on the primary election ballot in the last two weeks of June. Early voting will start June 18 and Election Day is June 28. Voters, who are registered in the candidate’s party, may go to their poll site to vote on Election Day or the county building during early voting or use an absentee ballot to vote for their candidate. The winners of those primaries will be on the general election ballot in the fall.

Not every party will have a primary. In the unlikely event where there are no challengers, then there is no need for a primary contest for that party. The race for governor is full of many candidates from both major parties, Democrat and Republican. Also on the Democratic Party side, there is a possible contest for Attorney General. Other races, such as U.S. Senator, Congressperson, NY Comptroller, NY Assembly and NY Senate, are not as hotly contested at this time and may not have a primary race. Only when petitions are filed on April 7 will voters know if there are more than one candidate in a party for any of these contests.

Today, the contest for U.S. Congress member is very uncertain. The requirement for states to reconfigure congressional districts every ten years according to the results of the census of population means changes in New York State. Our population declined since 2010 and the state will lose one congressional district. Various proposals have been submitted that will redistrict the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes counties from what they are today. Until the final map of districts is adopted, candidates for Congress cannot determine which district they live in and which district they will run in. Both major parties may or may not have primary contests.

In any case, it is important for voters, who want to sign petitions and vote in the primaries, to declare party enrollment. The deadline for party changes is Feb. 14. After that date, anyone wishing to change their party enrollment may file the necessary form but the change will not go into effect until June 29. The form to change enrollment is a voter registration form and they can be found online at the Board of Election’s page on the Yates County Website or the State Board of Elections website; at town halls, village halls, libraries, post offices; and at the Board of Elections in the Yates County Office Building.

If any voter is uncertain about their current party enrollment, this information can be obtained from the Yates County Board of Elections in person at 315-536-5135-0. Also, if the voter was registered and voted in a different county or state and wish to vote in the primaries in this county, they must submit the same registration form. Also, they may register to vote when they file for their new or updated driver license.

The Board of Elections urges voters who wish to make changes to do so as soon as possible.