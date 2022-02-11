Finger Lakes Boating Club officers elected

America’s Boating Club-Finger Lakes Chapter

SENECA LAKE – Phil Cherry, of Watkins Glen, has been elected commander of the America’s Boating Club-Finger Lakes Chapter.

Cherry succeeds James McGinnis, of Watkins Glen, who had served in the leadership position for the previous three years.

Cherry, retired executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County, was elected commander at the chapter’s annual membership meeting, held online on Jan. 16. Other officers elected were Andrew Price, secretary; Marcia Taylor, treasurer; Maggie Martin, administrative officer; and McGinnis, education officer.

Cherry told the gathering that the chapter should be proud of its boating education courses, offered to the public and chapter members in person or online over the last couple of “tumultuous” years.

“We have people who know what they’re doing and enjoy sharing their knowledge with others. Our educational offerings are awesome and second to none,” Cherry said.

Cherry also said the chapter and its members need to be advocates for water quality in all of the Finger Lakes.

“As boaters we have an obligation to keep an eye on that issue,” he said.

The Finger Lakes Chapter of America’s Boating Club, formerly known as the Seneca Sail and Power Squadron, is based in Watkins Glen. The local chapter welcomes members from across the Finger Lakes Region who enjoy their time on the water in vessels ranging from kayaks to power boats to sailboats. Boat ownership is not a membership requirement.

For more information, go to www.abc-flx.org or on Facebook at America’s Boating Club-Finger Lakes Chapter.