Free COVID-19 at-home test kits
John Christensen
The Chronicle Express
Yates County Public Health is distributing FREE COVID-19 at-home test kits to several locations throughout Yates County. KN95 masks will also be available for free.
Participating locations include:
- All Town & Village Offices
- Yates County Public Health, 417 Liberty St. Suite 2021, Penn Yan
- HOPE Center Keuka Food Pantry, 202 E. Elm St., Penn Yan
- Middlesex Friendship House, 5614 Williams St., Middlesex
- The Living Well, 121 E. Elm St., Penn Yan
- Our Town Rocks, 12 Main St., Dundee
- Yates Community Fitness Center, 467 N Main St., Penn Yan
All five public libraries in Yates County will have test kits:
- Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St Penn Yan. (315)-536-6114
- Dundee Library, 32 Water St., Dundee. (607)-243-5938
- Branchport – Modeste Bedient Memorial Library, 3699 Route 54A Branchport. (315)-595-2899
- Middlesex Reading Center, 1216 Main Street Middlesex. (585)-554-6945
- Rushville – Mabel D. Blodgett Memorial Library, 35 South Main St Rushville. (585)-554-3939
The test kits are rapid antigen tests that provide results in 15 minutes. You can find instructions on how to complete the tests at https://ihealthlabs.com/. Please check the websites of the participating locations for their business hours.
Any questions, call The YCPH office at 315-536-5160 or visit the YCPH website at www.yatescountypublichealth.org.