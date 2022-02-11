Yates County Public Health is distributing FREE COVID-19 at-home test kits to several locations throughout Yates County. KN95 masks will also be available for free.

Participating locations include:

All Town & Village Offices

Yates County Public Health, 417 Liberty St. Suite 2021, Penn Yan

HOPE Center Keuka Food Pantry, 202 E. Elm St., Penn Yan

Middlesex Friendship House, 5614 Williams St., Middlesex

The Living Well, 121 E. Elm St., Penn Yan

Our Town Rocks, 12 Main St., Dundee

Yates Community Fitness Center, 467 N Main St., Penn Yan

All five public libraries in Yates County will have test kits:

Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St Penn Yan. (315)-536-6114

Dundee Library, 32 Water St., Dundee. (607)-243-5938

Branchport – Modeste Bedient Memorial Library, 3699 Route 54A Branchport. (315)-595-2899

Middlesex Reading Center, 1216 Main Street Middlesex. (585)-554-6945

Rushville – Mabel D. Blodgett Memorial Library, 35 South Main St Rushville. (585)-554-3939

The test kits are rapid antigen tests that provide results in 15 minutes. You can find instructions on how to complete the tests at https://ihealthlabs.com/. Please check the websites of the participating locations for their business hours.

Any questions, call The YCPH office at 315-536-5160 or visit the YCPH website at www.yatescountypublichealth.org.