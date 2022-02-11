YCHC presents virtual genealogy workshops

Yates County History Center

The Yates County History Center will host virtual genealogy workshops on the three Saturdays in March. The topics for these workshops are based on different nationalities whose people settled in the Finger Lakes region. These events will take place at 11 a.m. via Zoom, so attendees must register with their email address and phone number by calling YCHC at 315-536-7318 or emailing ycghs@yatespast.com. The cost is $8 for members and $12 for non-members.

March 5, Stephanie Olsen will discuss Danish emigration and immigration.

March 12, Tricia Noel will talk about English and Scottish genealogy.

March 19, there will be a workshop on Dutch ancestry. Other nationalities may also serve as topics for these events.

YCHC also plans to host a series of lectures on various topics beginning in May, outside under our big tent, weather permitting. On Saturday, May 14, Tricia Noel will present “America: Fact or Fiction?” about myths related to our nation’s history. On Saturday, May 21, Penn Yan native and former Major League Baseball player Tim Cammett will present his research on the history of baseball in Yates County to coincide with our new exhibit, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game: Baseball & Softball in Yates County.”

Other possible lecture topics this summer include cemetery care and Revolutionary War veterans in Yates County. Upcoming events also include our second annual scavenger hunt this spring, our chicken barbecue on Saturday, May 28, and our cemetery tour in August at Benton Rural Cemetery.