College News

SUNY Cortland announces Dean's List

CORTLAND — Several area students were named to the dean's list at SUNY Cortland for the fall semester. They include:

Grace Cerneskie of Middlesex

Dillan Conley of Hammondsport

Dylan Howell of Stanley

Colton Smith of Naples

Anthony Thompson of Dundee

The dean's list is the highest ranking for undergraduate students in their respective academic areas of the college. Students must earn a minimum 3.3 grade point average for the semester to make the list.

Students named to Paul Smith's College Dean's List

Paul Smith's College is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester. Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement.

Daniel Tomlinson of Keuka Park

Robin Jenkins of Hammondsport

Benjamin Green of Naples

Jacob Schwartz named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute Dean's List

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Jacob Schwartz, of Naples, a member of the class of 2025 majoring in Engineering, was named to the university's Dean's List for academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester. The criteria for the WPI Dean's List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean's List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Marisa Smith named to Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing Dean’s List

GENEVA — Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing (MSWSPN) is pleased to announce that Marisa Smith, of Penn Yan has achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or better placing her on the Dean’s List for Trimester 2021.