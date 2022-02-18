Crisis of mental health and elder care at Finger Lakes Health

PENN YAN — A crisis of care due to a lack of staff has descended on Finger Lakes Health's facilities in Yates County, according to recent reports.

"A staffing problem has evolved into a crisis for John D. Kelly Clinic with the resignation of three out of four therapists in mid-January," reads the report submitted to the Yates County Legislature's Human Services Committee by George Roets, Director of Community Services, earlier this month on the subject of outpatient behavioral health services at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.

Discussions with the NYS Office of Mental Health and Roets' department began immediately with a request to halt routine mental health admissions.

"Discussions with the new administrator responsible for John D. Kelly outpatient clinic continue," says Roets, "regarding care for the current caseload, evaluating the current population to determine dischargeable individuals, acute need individuals, individuals interested in referral elsewhere, and those who would need continued services."

The John D. Kelly Clinic isn't the only Finger Lakes Health (FLH) property experiencing this crisis of care.

According to a recent press release by FLH, members of the National Guard have been deployed to assist FLH’s four long-term care facilities: The Homestead in Penn Yan, Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, and in Geneva, Living Center at Geneva North and Living Center at Geneva South.

The release claims, "Guard members are being assigned in non-clinical areas:

providing clerical support

screening visitors and staff for COVID symptoms

assisting nutritional services working in the dish room, cleaning equipment, and transporting food carts

helping the housekeeping team

working with facilities department stripping and waxing floors."

“We are very appreciative of the assistance that the Guard members are providing," commented Bill Garrity, FLH Vice President of Long Term Care. "This allows our staff to continue to focus on providing the high level of quality care that are residents and their families deserve. We know that the Guard members are leaving their families and their communities to come help care for ours. We cannot thank them enough for their support and all that they are doing for residents.”

Upon hearing the above, Roets commented, "The system is certainly suffering on the long-term care staffing side. This is a stop-gap help, which the clients and staff certainly welcome. The National Guard does not have the skill sets to help with the loss of therapy staff. I wish they did."

Referring to the overall strain on local medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Roets added, "I have been struck with the lack of registered nurses and the lengths FL Health is going to to contract for nurses and the amount they are paying. They are also doing bonuses, etc. for current RNs."