Habitat for Humanity seeks 20th partner family

Yates County Habitat for Humanity

PENN YAN — In June of 2021, the volunteers of Yates County Habitat for Humanity broke ground on their 19th house, a two-story, four-bedroom home on the corner of Walnut and East Elm Streets in the village of Penn Yan. This home is currently almost complete, and the partner family, Steven and Marcy Hall and their four children, have contributed more than the 500 hours of “sweat equity” required of each partner family.

The Yates chapter is currently seeking its next partner family, and will be holding an informational meeting Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 224 Main St. in Penn Yan. Attendees must bring a mask and wear it.

Interested parties should get a head start on the whole process by contacting Shawn Blauvelt at Keuka Housing Council by email at sblauvelt@keukahousingcouncil.org or by phoning 315-536-8707 ext. 105.

A list of documents that interested families should gather can be found on the Yates County Habitat for Humanity Facebook page.

Partner families must:

have a significant housing need

be willing and able to take on an affordable mortgage

be willing to partner with the chapter in building their home

be looking for housing in Yates County

take the online Home Ownership Program course offered by the Keuka Housing Council.

Any questions can be sent to YatesCountyHabitatforHumanity@gmail.com.