January Deed Transfers

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Yates County Clerk's Office during January 2022.

Barrington

William & Alise Mahr to Neil Germain, $550,000

Estate of Charles S. Musso, Jr. to Kuka Properties LLC, $459,000

Ernest DeWaters to Cathy Fraser, Karen Dezen, & Betsy Taylor, $0

Christine M. Deschamps to The Metz Revocable Trust, $0

Terry & Lori Campbell to Jason A. Campbell, $0

David A. Bunnell to Jeffrey E. & Mary R. Marks, $135,000

Benton

William C. & Mary L. Allen to Dana J. & Sylvia Borglum, $0

Shirley Amidon-Powers to Joseph W. Reed & Matthew J. Reed, $80,000

Timothy R. & Naomi E. Fisher to Andrew & Mercy Graber, $150,000

Italy

Timothy McWilliams to Havilah McWilliams, $145,000

Angela Ingraham to Alexandria A. Leto, $69,000

Bethany C. Hackett to Fashsye LLC, $50,000

Marianne Leach to Paul D. & Stephanie Lynn Hubbard, $179,900

Matthew L. Shay to Denise L. Shay & Michael Taylor, $0

Jerusalem

William D. & Barbara B. Smith to Barbara B. Smith, $0

Barbara B. Smith to Barbara B. Smith Irrevocable Trust, $0

William D. & Barbara B. Smith to Barbara B. Smith, $0

Barbara B. Smith to Barbara B. Smith Irrevocable Trust, $0

William D. & Barbara B. Smith to Barbara B. Smith, $0

Barbara B. Smith to Barbara B. Smith Irrevocable Trust, $0

Loretta Hopkins to Alex Cookfair & Sarah Carden, $195,000

Scott T. Burke to Brian S. Burke, $1

Scott T. Burke to Scott T. & Stephanie S. Burke, $1

Scott T. Burke to Alvin H. & Adamae Z. Ringler, $265,000

DeAnglis Family Trust U/A to Yuriy Belkovsky & Olga Salman, $90,750

DeAnglis Family Trust U/A to 3324 JSL LLC, $184,250

Susan L. Quade to Floyd D. Lane, $20,000

James W. & Rosene H. Zimmerman to David & Jolene Sensenig, $307,500

Louis R. Gridley & Donna L. Gridley to Adam M. Folts, $217,000

Louis R. Gridley, Donna L. Gridley, Michael C. Morehouse, & Jean L. Morehouse to Adam M. Folts, $270,000

Warren B. Lloyd to Warren B. Lloyd Trust, $0

Nicholas R. & Kristen M. Fisher to Grady p. & Marjorie W. Bray, $249,000

Kim Elkins to Todd T. Blumbergs & Derek A. Blumbergs, $146,000

Stephanie L. & Paul D. Hubbard to Audrey Jeanette Christiansen & Terence Lee Johnson, $160,000

Rodrigo & Barbara Alconero to Eshon & Sarayu Sharma Mitra, $130,000

Robert Stoe to Elizabeth Adams, $0

Jack & Susan Spoor to Marck C. & Tiffany A. Benson, $175,000

Estate of Frank W. Golden to Michele J. Swarthout, $0

Michele J. Swarthout to Star E. White, $18,000

Joseph E. & Laura S. Manning to Joseph E. Manning & Laura S. Manning Revocable Trust, $1

Chad J. Allison to Da Zhi & Lisa Deng, $235,000

Joseph R. & Susan D. DeGeorge to Four Old Bridges, LLC, $0

Lucas Z. & Brielle N. Golden to Preston Thompson & Kathryn Keefauver, $175,000

Lewis & Anna Mae Martin to Daryl Z. & Jane N. Martin, $590,000

Richard A. Daugherty to Richard A. & Jessica C. Daugherty, $0

Wilfred Jr. & Susan L. Durand to Duran Family Irrevocable Trust, $1

Kimberly K. Pfromm to Louis G. Genovese & Thomas P. Everts, $0

Kimberly K. Pfromm to Louis G. Genovese & Thomas P. Everts, $0

Susan M. Lowe & Terri Lowe to Peter H. & Alison I. Jameson, $447,500

Robert T. Hudson to Robin L. French, $54,000

Middlesex

Daniel Monagle to Leslie & Traci Howington, $128,000

Jason D. & Shanon Dekouski to Raymond Beechner, $34,000

Milo

Leopoldo & Anne M. Mancilla to Callie Café LLC, $165,000

Carrie L Ahearn to Spuds Diner LLC, $150,000

Jeffrey J. Radcliffe & Michelle L. Miller to Michelle L. Miller, $0

Morris J. Jr. & Joan G. Reddout to Morris J. Jr. Reddout, $0

Barrington Distillers to Charles E. Thompson & Rose Marie Curry, $275,000

Debra A. Kernahan to Joshua C. Mashewske & Ariana K. Doyle, $130,000

Nathaniel Salpeter & Anna Sweet to Paco Palace LLC, $0

Village of Penn Yan to Floyd Lane, $17,500

John H. Jensen, as Administrator to Bryan J. Jensen, $100,000

Edwin Molina to Keuka Playhouse, LLC, $0

Donald P. Henderson to Sean H. Stape, $181,000

Suzanne M. Westlake to Cody Masti, $90,000

Patricia G. Smith to Teresa A. Vivier, $87,000

Laine R. Gillette to Cindy A. Kriegar, $112,000

Yates County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to Estella Garcia, $123,000

Yates County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to Amber R. Simpson-Pierce, $98,000

Jeffrey A. Hilton to Paul M. & Carrie Hopkins, $50,000

Qka Development LLC to Upstate Regional Properties, LLC, $249,000

Potter

Joshua Freeland to Frederick Longwell, $60,000

Richard A. Bush, Dolores A. Parker, Denise A. Rosenberger, & Dolores Farnsworth to Timothy R. & Kimberly J. Kinton, $34,000

AnnMarie & Michael Davenport to Michael & Brenda Harris, $234,000

Richard E. Dimion, Jr to Genevieve M. & Chris A. Martin, $0

Brian A. Boote to Bootes Farms, LLC, $0

Roger Bootes & Brian Bootes to Bootes Farms, LLC, $0

Eugene Z. & Marian S. Zimmerman to Eugene Z. & Marian S. Zimmerman and Merlin N. & Melissa J. Zimmerman, $0

David H. Sensenig to David H. & Jolene Sensenig, $0

Starkey

Patricia A. O’Connor to Alvaro & Vivian Perez, $170,000

Mark H. & Elizabeth C. Tremblay to Mark and Elizabeth Tremblay Irrevocable Trust, $1

Harry S. & Lillian I. Kinney to Elmer H. & Susan H. Martin, $340,000

Anthony L. Peelle to Josephine L. Peelle, $0

Bunnell Associates LLC to FLX Vacations LLC, $0

Ira E. & Julie L. Rickard to Joshua & Lorissa M. Urtz, $196,500

Timothy & Katherine Lynch and Christopher & Greta Perry Kelly to PerryKellyLynch LLC, $1

Terry & Lori Campbell to Jason A. Campbell, $0

Terry & Lori Campbell to Jason A. Campbell, $0

Terry & Lori Campbell to Jason A. Campbell, $0

Terry & Lori Campbell to Jason A. Campbell, $0

Ruth E. Oliver to Kevin R. & Tamara M. Oliver, $0

Margaret Woodard to Margaret & Robert Woodard, $0

Roberta A. Shoemaker to Samuel M. & Mabel F. Hoover, $49,000

Lee & Linda Hardy to Nowel & Christine Faus, $5,200

John W. Jr. & Casey L. Busch to Marvin L. & Miriam N. Hoover, $0

Mark W. & Kimberly S. Schenck to Trident Marine Inc., $157,000

Torrey

Scott & Ruth A. Osborn to Amanda Brower, $299,900

Lydia B. Dominick & Adam Varga-Pagliaro to Tyler P. Kerensky, $540,000

Kim W. Jensen, Pamela K. Jensen, Kara M. Jensen, Kyle E. Jensen, Jon R. Jensen, & Robert W. Jensen to Kim W. Jensen & Pamela K. Jensen, $0

Kim W. Jensen & Pamela K. Jensen to Kyle E. Jensen & Devin S. Broadwell, $210,000