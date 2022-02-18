Local mask mandates repealed

PENN YAN — Following Governor Kathy Hochul's statewide repeal of the mask mandate for businesses, the Yates County Legislature repealed its own local law requiring masks within the County Office Building and other county buildings at its Feb. 14 meeting. The motion was made by Legislature Chair Leslie Church and seconded by Terry Button.

Before voting on the repeal while the county is still technically in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's "high" positivity rate at over 6%, the legislators asked for input from Yates County Public Health Director Sara Christensen. She commented that while the CDC's rate was the standard when the local law was passed, we now have Covid vaccines, rapid home test kits, and PCR tests at local pharmacies. Christensen stated that the repeal was reasonable, advising the wearing of masks by employees and visitors be made optional.

However, Christensen made a point of stressing that all persons coming to the YCPH vaccination clinics now being held in the county auditorium must still wear facemasks, which are available in the County Office Building lobby.

It was noted that several legislators and two members of the public were already not wearing masks. But once the question was called and the vote was unanimous to repeal the mask mandate, most of the remaining legislators removed their masks.

The following night, the Penn Yan village trustees also voted unanimously to repeal their mask regulation. The motion was made by Trustee Norm Koek who after the vote asked the public, "Please wear a mask if you are unvaccinated or have symptoms, and use common sense."

While New York’s indoor mask mandate for businesses has been lifted, masking requirements will continue in schools through at least early March said Hochul. The mandate for businesses had been in place since Dec. 13, and its end marked yet another turning point in the nearly two-years-long debate over public health measures intended to limit the spread of coronavirus. Hochul added that local officials and businesses are still allowed to enforce indoor mask mandates, if they choose.