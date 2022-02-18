Mason Harris wins Yates County Distinguished Youth Award for 2021

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — Alicia Avellaneda, Youth Bureau director for the Yates County Department of Social Services, addressed the Yates County Legislature on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14 to introduce Mason Harris, the latest young citizen to be recognized by a legislative resolution for their work and dedication to the community:

"Good Afternoon. Today I have the pleasure of presenting the Yates County Distinguished Youth Award for 2021. The Distinguished Youth Award was created by the Youth Board in 2011 to recognize youth who are positive role models, have performed outstanding service for their community, and/or have assumed extraordinary roles within their families.

"Our 2021 recipient is Mason Harris, son of Samantha Truex. Mason was nominated by Megan Trombley, Penn Yan Middle School Social Worker. Mason is in 8th grade at Penn Yan Middle School and was nominated for his 'Outstanding Role in the Community.' Mason is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, founder of an LGBTQ plus/Diversity Group at PYMS called the 'Alliance Club,' and created a group to support the Yates County Out of the Darkness Mental Health Awareness/ Suicide Prevention Walk and Coalition.

"Mason is described as a kind, caring person who always thinks of ways that he can help others. Mason has demonstrated his leadership skills though two projects that he has spearheaded. The first was inspired by a Suicide Prevention presentation he attended at school. He wanted to start a group to participate in the Yates County Out of the Darkness Walk. With the guidance of his school social worker Mason then created a plan, collaborated with other adults within the community, shared information on social media and created a space where other students who wanted to be involved could participate. The participants of this group then held a bake sale during the walk to raise money for the Suicide Prevention Coalition and worked with the Penn Yan Public Library to create homemade t-shirts to wear during the walk.

"Another Leadership example is that Mason initiated the development of an LGBTQ+ /Diversity Group. Mason collaborated with other students within the school and created a proposal that was over 10 pages long! Within this proposal he made sure that all the voices and opinions of his peers were expressed and in turn reflected how they envisioned this group would be. His proposal included such topics such as: Why do we need an LGBTQ+ support group, what could this group look like, and rules and guidelines that would ensure the group would run smoothly. From this proposal the Alliance club was born. In this afterschool club they discuss experiences related to diversity and are working toward some community service projects and education that can help create an inclusive environment both at school and within our community.

The theme that was repeated in all the letters of recommendation is that Mason is a responsible, courageous, empathetic youth who has demonstrated his drive to improve our schools and community for everyone. He is a team player who has taken on leadership roles with passion and enthusiasm and always makes sure that the voices of his peers are heard. Mason is the type of person that the Youth Board looks for in a Distinguished Youth. We look forward to hearing about all that he accomplishes as he moves into adulthood.

"Please join me in recognizing Mason Harris as the Yates County Distinguished Youth Award winner for the 2021 year."