O’Mara accepting ‘Women of Distinction’ nominations for 2022

Staff Reports

FINGER LAKES — State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats) is seeking nominations for the Senate's 25th annual "Women of Distinction" program to honor local women making outstanding contributions to area communities.

The Senate's annual "Women of Distinction" program coincides with upcoming Women's History Month celebrations in New York State in March. In addition to the local nominating process, the Senate will also unveil an historical exhibit in the Legislative Office Building in Albany paying tribute to "Women of Distinction" from throughout New York’s history.

O’Mara and his Senate colleagues select one new “Woman of Distinction” honoree from their respective legislative districts annually. This year’s honorees will once again be honored through a virtual awards ceremony later this year.

In 2014, the Woman of Distinction honoree was Lauren Snyder, a Penn Yan native who served as the Yates County Public Health director for 28 years before retiring in 2009 after 33 years with the department. Most recently in 2021, O’Mara paid tribute to Natasha Thompson, president and CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, as his district’s "Woman of Distinction.”

"The ‘Woman of Distinction’ tribute is a meaningful recognition. I look forward to this annual opportunity to recognize an outstanding area citizen," said O’Mara, whose 58th Senate District encompasses all of Yates, Schuyler, Steuben, and Chemung counties, and part of Tompkins County (the city and town of Ithaca, and the towns of Enfield, Newfield, and Ulysses).

"We all know someone who makes an enormous difference to the community at large," said O'Mara. "Whether she is a service provider, a teacher going above and beyond the call of duty, a businesswoman, or simply a community resident known for her good deeds, I'd like to see her recognized."

The deadline for submitting a nomination is Friday, March 25.

Nominations can be submitted online on O’Mara’s Senate website, www.omara.nysenate.gov.