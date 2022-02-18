PAGES PAST — 1972: New PY Volunteer Ambulance Corps logs 1,750 miles

Yates County History Center

The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them at the free site www.nyshistoricnewspapers.com. For more information about the YCHC, visit www.yatespast.org.

150 Years Ago

February 29, 1872

Regimental Flag -- Mr. A. F. Whitaker writes the Penn Yan Express, that the Flag made by the ladies of this District and presented to the 126th regiment soon after its organization, and concerning the fate of which there has been no little anxiety, is now in charge of the War Department at Washington. It was taken from the regiment at Harper’s Ferry, and afterwards recaptured at Richmond.

Income Returns — The community has settled down into the general belief that the income tax was to be repealed this session of Congress, and no more income returns to be taken. But it would seem otherwise, for the U. S. Commissioner has notified the U. S. Assessor here that the income blanks are nearly ready, and to order as many ns would be j needed in this county. The Income Tax expires this year by its own limitation, and unless Congress revives it, the incomes of last year will be the last required to be made. ~ Roman Citizen

A Nonogenarian — Richard Beard of Starkey came to Penn Yan on Monday to make an affidavit necessary to secure his pension as a soldier of the war of 1812. He is ninety-two years old, and was never on a railway train till last Monday. He served in the company of Capt. Timothy Hurd, along with Isaac Lanning. His old companion in arms came with him to attend to the preparation of his paper for securing his pension. Mr. Beard and his father, William Beard, were both early settlers of the town of Starkey.

The Firemen’s Parade — The parade of Keuka Engine and Hose Companies took place as advertised, last Thursday afternoon, notwithstanding the inclemency of the weather. Nearly all the force were out, and unflinchingly breasted a bleak snow storm then raging. Preceded by Gifford's Band, they marched through some of the principal streets, accompanied by their engine, drawn by horses, and the “Ellsworth Hose" drawing their cart. It was generally remarked that the firemen were a fine-looking body of vigorous young men, and their new uniforms were very tasteful and becoming. At the close of the parade, the men were marched to Bush’s Hall, where they were welcomed on behalf of our citizens, in a very appropriate congratulatory address by Hon. D. A, Ogden, which was well received. S. S. Ellsworth, Esq., was then enthusiastically called for by the “ boys,” especially the members of the Hose, who are indebted to him for the generous gift of their handsome uniforms. Mr. Ellsworth responded very modestly and appropriately to the call, making a neat off-hand speech, which could not have been improved in any particular. The grand ball in the evening was thoroughly successful, as regards numbers, finances and the pleasing harmony which prevailed throughout. The music (Ball’s) was good; the hall decorations neat; and everybody present, both dancers and spectators, seemed animated by the quietly happy mood which ruled the hour. The most persevering of the participants lingered there until after the old town clock had struck two, ante-meridian, and then went homeward, probably to dream of the giddy waltz, and human angels in gossamer muslins and sheeny silks, floating with airy grace between the decorated and frescoed walls of the brilliantly illuminated hall.

100 Years Ago

February 22, 1922

Ray Travis in the Near East; 3,000 Human Beings Without Any Shelter -- Ray P. Travis, of Himrod, who has been with the Near East Relief Work Committee since the close of the world war, wrote to relatives January 6, saying:

“I came to Beirut from Jebell on Saturday. The Gregorian Armenian Christmas comes on Thursday, January 19. Our Christmas, December 25, passed rather quietly, but somehow Santa Claus got into my room and left me a beautiful Oriental rug from my teachers, besides various other articles. Christmas is observed on three dates in this land, the Greek Orthodox celebration being on January 6. A curious fact is that the Armenian New Year comes on January 14, five days before their Christmas. How hard it is to be merry in this land with such suffering on all sides. There are more than 15,000 Armenian refugees now in this region. The French made a new treaty with the Turks whereby they were to evacuate all territory outside of Syria and leave it to the Turks. Of course, this made it utterly impossible for the poor Christians to stay. They left all and took to the road to prevent massacre but perhaps to meet worse fate from starvation. Some stayed behind but have paid for their folly with their lives. During our worst weather there were over 3,000 here without even a piece of canvass to cover them. And to think that a so-called Christian nation is responsible for the condition of these poor people. Some of my pupils asked to help those less fortunate. I arranged to give them meat only once a week, instead of twice. Their contribution amounted to about $200. Employees sacrificed one whole meal, besides making up a purse of more than $100. I was prouder than ever of them, and their story has gone out as an example of self-sacrifice.”

Captain Pittman -- Milan L. Pittman, formerly local manager for the Temptor Fruit & Corn Products Co., of Penn Yan, who left here about January 1, sailed on February 4 on the SS American for Bremen as an observer for the US Shipping Board. After a short stay at Plymouth and Cherbourg, on the return voyage of the SS Panther State, he expects to take out on regular trips from New York to Bremen, the SS Lone Star State, of the US Shipping Board in command as Captain, this being one of the largest ships in the line. Many will recall Mr. Pittman as an ardent Lake Keuka fisherman but possibly few know that he was one of the youngest captains on the sea in command of large liners before the war, in the service of the Panama Line running from New York to Panama, and that during the war, he was commissioned Captain in the Navy, going as Navigation Officer in Transport Service on board the USS Aggememnon, being responsible for the charting and navigation on five transports in the convoy, which made thirteen successful round trips to Brest and Bordeaux. His many friends are very glad to know that he will be again in command of a ship of the size and proportions of the SS Lone Star State.

The press reports announce that “Babe" Ruth has signed up with the Yankees for 1922, at a salary of $60,000, with a bonus of $500 for each home run. We are from Missouri!

75 Years Ago

February 27, 1947

Return of War Dead -- Announcement has been made by the War Department that the first of America’s World War II dead are expected to be returned from temporary overseas military cemeteries to their permanent resting places in August, 1947. Completion of the planned program will depend on availability of caskets for which orders have been placed. Next of kin of deceased servicemen buried overseas are requested to avoid communication and await receipt of inquiry regarding disposition. Next of kin who have changed their address since being notified of the death of servicemen should notify the War Department of their present address.

Penn Yan Oddity -- At the rear of the residence of John Andrews, 312 Clinton St., purchased from Mrs. Charlotte Becker, is an eight-sided barn, built in 1855 by Myron T. Hamlin. The builder sold the place to Darius Adams Ogden, first U. S. Consul to Honolulu and grandfather of Philip Ogden of Clinton Street. Mr. Ogden built the house which Mr. Andrews now owns and gave it to his son, Darius Adams Ogden Jr. as a wedding present. The octagon barn may easily be seen on the north side of Clinton street as one drives along.

Mrs. Hannah Connors, aged 101, died at her home in Stanley, Friday afternoon, February 21, 1947. Mrs. Connors was the widow of Cornelius Connors. Born in County of Cork, Ireland, she came to this country as a young woman. Until she suffered a fall in her home a few weeks ago, breaking her arm, she had been in remarkable health able to take automobile trips with her daughters. Alert and interested in affairs of the day, Mrs. Connors was fond of the radio and newspapers. She was a charter member of St. Theresa’s Catholic church in Stanley. Survivors are seven daughters. Mrs. Connors’ only son, Matthew, died a few years ago after moving to California.

50 Years Ago

February 24, 1972

Ambulance Corps Logs 1,750 Miles in January -- The Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corps Inc. began operations on Jan. 1, 1972, and in its first month of operation, logged a total of 1,750 miles on 53 runs. The runs include six for cardiac patients, 13 emergency illness, one maternity, two poisonings, nine personal injury, three vehicular accidents, five transports to out-of-town hospitals, 11 non-emergency transports, two refused transports, and one false alarm.

The corps as of Jan. 31, had 47 qualified driver attendants, with another 38 persons currently in training and due to be qualified around March 1. Calvin Backstrom, ambulance corps president, said that the associate membership drive for the corps is “going well,” and as of Jan. 31, there were 2,663 associate memberships.

Backstrom commented “The Corps is very grateful for the fine response to the associate membership drive and to the acceptance of the corps as a needed service to our community by the residents and individuals involved in the medical professions. The corps will do its utmost to carry out its slogan of "VOLUNTEERS WHO CARE – READY TO CARE FOR YOU."