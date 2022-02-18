Penn Yan Diner under new ownership

PENN YAN — What is believed to be the oldest operating diner in Yates County is entering a new chapter in its almost 100-year history. The Penn Yan Diner, one of the oldest railcar diners, which are iconic in America, is now in the hands of four young and enthusiastic partners: two couples, Cameron Mills and Alicia Avellaneda and their friends Anna Sweet and Nate Salpeter.

When former owners Sean and Carrie Ahearn bought the Galion Dining Car Co. diner in 2012, they brought a similar energy, innovative spirit, and the sheer grit it took to bounce back after the flood of 2014. All that effort was rewarded in 2017 when The Penn Yan Diner was recognized as the "Number One Best Diner" in all of Upstate New York by the judges of NewYorkUpstate.com. Now the Ahearns are headed for their own new chapter in Buffalo as Carrie embarks on a new career with the American Legion.

According to the new partners' webpage, "Anna, Alicia and Cameron grew up in Penn Yan. Nate grew up in Florida, but fell in love with Penn Yan after marrying Anna and spending time at the lake. When the diner went up for sale, the group decided to go into business together as friends and partners, to ensure the diner continued its long tradition of being an important part of the community."

Like the Ahearns, Cameron says the new partners will be preserving much of what is loved about the diner while adding some modern options to the menu — which can be found at https://www.pennyandiner.com/menu — with vegetarian and gluten-free offerings. Much has been done already with a new color scheme inside, and plans are for new kitchen equipment and configuration next month.

Their success seemed assured in their opening weekend Feb. 12-13 when they offered free coffee to all diners, which may have contributed to such popularity that they had to close early on Sunday after selling out of virtually every menu item!

Visit the Penn Yan Diner on East Elm Street to have both a taste of history and the future, as it approaches its second century as a cornerstone of the Penn Yan experience.