Penn Yan Wing Walk returns March 5

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — Back by popular demand, the Downtown Business Council of Penn Yan is once again hosting the Penn Yan Wing Walk on Saturday, March 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets are only $25 each for an afternoon full of fun. Participating restaurants Include:

The Liberty Restaurant

Silverbird Woodfired

Mustang Pub

Keuka Restaurant

Tavern Restaurant

Parker's Grille & Taphouse

Go from stop to stop and get two chicken wings at each restaurant. After you are done, write your favorite wing on their Wing Walk Guide and turn it in for voting. The winning restaurant will be crowned "Best Wings in Penn Yan" and will be given a trophy to hold onto until the next year. Each ticket holder will receive a free gift at registration.

To purchase tickets, visit http://Yatesny.com, stop by the Chamber of Commerce at 2375 Route 14A, Penn Yan, or call 315-536-3111 to purchase by phone or with any questions.

There are four registration locations for the Walk to pick up your tickets:

Hoban's Spirits

Silverbird Woodfired

Keuka Candy Emporium

Milly's Pantry

When purchasing tickets online, please select from the drop down menu for where you would like to register. At your registration location, you will receive a Wing Walk Guide. Registration will start at noon on the day of the event.

Event sponsors are WFLR Radio, Dudley Poultry, The Penn Yan Downtown Business Council, and the Yates County Chamber of Commerce.