Prevent coyote conflicts

Staff Reports/DEC

FINGER LAKES -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) hopes to help prevent conflicts between people and coyotes to protect the public and their pets during breeding season..

“This is the time of year when New York's resident coyotes breed and set up dens for pups that will arrive in the spring,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “While conflicts with people and pets are rare, remain alert and follow DEC’s common-sense guidelines to minimize the risk for potential conflicts with coyotes.”

Eastern coyotes: look similar to German shepherd dogs, yet are half the weight. Coyotes have long, thick fur. Their tails are full and bushy, usually carried pointing down. Ears are large, erect, and pointed.

Length: 4 to 5 feet (nose to tail)

Weight: 35 to 45 pounds (males usually larger than females)

Color: Variable, from blonde or reddish blonde to dark tan washed with black. Legs, ears and cheeks usually reddish. Many have a white chin and a dark spot just below the base of the tail when observed from behind.

Coyotes can be found in habitats throughout the state, from rural farmland and forests to green spaces in suburban and urban areas. For the most part, coyotes avoid contact with people. However, conflicts with people and pets may occur as coyotes tend to be more territorial during breeding and pup-rearing seasons in the spring and summer. If coyotes learn to associate food sources such as garbage or pet food with people, these animals may lose their natural fear of humans, increasing the potential for close encounters or conflicts.

To reduce the likelihood of conflicts with coyotes, take the following steps:

Do not feed coyotes.

Do not leave food outside. Pet food and garbage attract coyotes and other wildlife and increase risks to people and pets:

Do not feed pets outside

Prevent access to garbage

Fence or enclose compost piles

Eliminate availability of bird seed. Concentrations of birds and rodents that come to feeders can attract coyotes.

Do not allow coyotes to approach people or pets. If you see a coyote, be aggressive in your behavior: stand tall and hold your arms up or out to look as large as possible. If a coyote lingers for too long, make loud noises, wave arms and throw sticks and stones.

Teach children to appreciate coyotes from a distance.

Do not allow pets to run free. Supervise outdoor pets to keep them safe from coyotes and other wildlife, especially at sunset and at night. Small dogs and cats are especially vulnerable.

Fence yards to deter coyotes. The fence should be more than four feet tall, and tight to the ground, preferably extending six inches below ground level.

Remove brush and tall grass from around homes to reduce protective cover for coyotes. Coyotes are typically secretive and like areas where they can hide.

Ask neighbors to follow these steps to prevent coyote conflicts.

During this time of year, coyotes tend to be more active and may be more visible and simply seeing a coyote occasionally is not a cause for concern. However, if coyotes exhibit bold behaviors and fail to exhibit fear of people, or if seen repeatedly during the day near residences, people in the Finger Lakes are advised to contact the Region 8 DEC Wildlife Office at 585-226-2466 in Avon for assistance. In emergency situations, contact the local police department.