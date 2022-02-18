Regional pastel artists applauded in Arts Center show

Arts Center of Yates County

PENN YAN — A half dozen pastel artists from across Western New York have received accolades for work now on exhibit at the Arts Center of Yates County. The Pastel Society of Western New York (PSWNY) are the featured artists in the Arts Center’s newest show, which also includes work in other mediums created by the Center’s exhibiting artists. The Pastel Society’s “featured artist” slot is made up of pieces from a formal members’ Juried Exhibition.

The PSWNY was formed in March of 2015 and has over 50 members from Western New York, Canada and Pennsylvania. It is a member society of the International Association of Pastel Societies. The PSWNY’s mission is to build and strengthen a connection among pastel artists and to benefit artistic development through instructional activities and exhibition opportunities. They strive to encourage and foster creative pastel painting and to promote public awareness of pastel painting as a fine art medium. The PSWNY hosts national workshops, an annual juried exhibition and many plein air events at various locations.

Aline Ordman – a Master Pastelist with the Pastel Society of America, a Signature Member of the American Impressionist Society, a Signature member of the Oil Painters of America and a Master Circle Pastelist with the International Association of Pastel Societies – was jurist for the Pastel Society exhibit. Awards were given to six of the 27 pieces chosen for the show. They include:

Best in Show to Andrea Tavevski of Tonawanda for “Ryan”

Rochester Art Supply Award to Nancy Mariani of Clarence Center for “Maiko”

Pastel Society of Western NY Award to Lana Grauer of Penn Yan for “Ogden Pond”

Juror Awards to: Denise Rizzo of Webster for “Frosty Sunset," Victoria Brzustowicz of Penfield for “On the Move," and George Grace of Buffalo for “Traffic at Sunset.”

Congratulations to all the winners. Stop by the Arts Center of Yates County to see all the great artwork in the current exhibit, which runs until March 26.