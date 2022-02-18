Rochester Folk Art Guild pursues $350,000 capital campaign

Rochester Folk Art Guild

MIDDLESEX — The Rochester Folk Art Guild is raising funds in a $350,000 capital campaign to fund improvements at East Hill Farm in Middlesex, where the Guild offers programs in arts, crafts, and sustainability.

The campaign, which was launched in September 2021, has already reached 75% of its goal with $260,000 in pledges and gifts. This includes a lead gift of $50,000 and eight gifts of $10,000 or more.

“We are so gratified by the amazing response from the community,” says Colleen Runner, board chair. “The farm is a real gem for the Finger Lakes region and this campaign, which is the first in our history, will fund much needed capital improvements so that it is more accessible and convenient for visitors of all ages and abilities.”

The Guild, founded in 1957, offers the Finger Lakes region innovative, hands-on experiences in sustainability, arts and crafts, and community-building. East Hill Farm provides a natural setting for these experiential activities, as well as nourishing retreats and partnerships with organizations like SUNY Geneseo and Food for the Spirit of Buffalo.

The capital campaign will fund new water, solar electric, and alarm systems at the farm, accessible walkways and ramps, and new roofs for the Main House and East Hill Gallery, which showcases and sells unique pieces of art in wood, pottery, fibers, and other materials.

“East Hill Farm is a place where people can learn environmentally-friendly practices, but it’s also a place where they can bring out the artist in themselves,” says Runner. “We’ve offered wide-ranging, hands-on programs like starting organic gardens and orchards, tree pruning and grafting, and beginning pottery and woodturning. This campaign will enable us to offer more programs like these.”

“We welcome community organizations interested in utilizing the farm in ways that build community, promote the arts, and sustain the environment. It’s just an absolutely wonderful place to disengage, reflect and recharge.”

To support the campaign, go to www.folkartguild.com/campaign. The Guild welcomes all who wish to live more creatively, consciously and responsibly. For more information on the Guild or its programs, call 585-554-3539.

About the Rochester Folk Art Guild

A not-for-profit arts community and educational institution, the Guild began its work in crafts more than 60 years ago. Located on a 350-acre farm in New York’s Finger Lakes Region, the Guild has grown to receive worldwide recognition for its handcrafts, which have found their place in museums, private collections, shops, and galleries through the United States and abroad. The Guild also offers workshops for adults and conducts educational outreach programs for children. Its Apprenticeship Program is designed for young people who are searching for a practical, hands-on approach to learning and living. Working alongside experienced master craftspeople, apprentices learn proficiency in a craft and how to live alongside others in a community setting. Over the past dozen years, the Guild has offered an annual Craft Weekend in the summer for all ages.