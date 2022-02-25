Cooperative Extension welcomes new Natural Resources/Watershed Educator

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County

YATES COUNTY — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Lexie Davis, as our new Natural Resources/Watershed Educator. She started the position on Jan. 28.

Lexie received her undergraduate degree in Biology from Houghton College in 2019. During that time, she worked for multiple state and national parks assisting with invasive species management, water quality surveys, and environmental education. In spring 2022, Lexie will graduate from SUNY Brockport with a master’s degree in Environmental Science and Ecology. While studying at SUNY Brockport, Lexie completed multiple research projects regarding invasive species management in riparian zones (interface between land and a river or stream), as well as taught an environmental science course.

Lexie’s position includes the Executive Director with its development, delivery, direction, and management of Natural Resources Programming efforts for CCE-Yates County, along with work on projects in collaboration with the Cornell University Dept. of Natural Resources, the Keuka Lake Association, the Seneca-Keuka Watershed 9-Element Planning Process, and the Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM) of the Finger Lakes.

Additionally, Lexie will also serve as the Northwest Regional Director for the Master Forest Owner Program, which covers Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Livingston, Monroe, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates Counties. To learn more about this program, visit https://blogs.cornell.edu/ccemfo/.

Lexie is “so excited to be a part of an organization that brings local experience and research-based solutions together to engage the community in learning.” For inquiries regarding invasive species and the watershed, you may contact her at abd97@cornell.edu, or call the office at 315-536-5123 ext. 4127.

