Dundee Rotary adds monthly Saturday meeting

Dundee Rotary

The Dundee Rotary Club, serving the community for over 75 years, is expanding beyond its weekly Wednesday meetings at noon to include a Saturday meeting at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month at Our Town Rocks, 12 Main St. in Dundee.

The new monthly meetings will give those who are busy on weekdays an opportunity to learn about Rotary and join in lively fellowship and service. The first meeting will be March 5. The club will provide a light breakfast and coffee. All are welcome!

Contact Dundee Rotary President Bill McIlvride, at 585-747-7210 or email him at w.mcilvride@gmail.com to learn more.