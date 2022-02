Dundee Rotary

DUNDEE — The Dundee Rotary Club welcomed new member Kevin Oliver Dec. 8. The retired teacher is a graduate of Dundee Central School who has returned to Dundee after living and working in California for many years.

Kevin Oliver is a member of the Milly's Pantry and Clinton Crest/Penn Yan Manor Boards of Directors. His interests include taking care of his Victorian home in Dundee, traveling, and providing estate appraisals and estate sale services.