Dundee Rotary

Dundee Rotary honored February's Senior High Student of the Month, Gabe Dillon, at the Feb. 16 Club meeting. Gabe was selected for the award for exemplifying the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self."

Principal Chris Arnold, who accompanied Gabe to the ceremony, also spoke of Gabe's broad range of musical talents. Gabe, the son of Josh and Bonnie Dillon, explained that he hopes to be a music teacher one day.