Gorham man dies after house fire

GORHAM — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office reports that a man who was pulled from a fire at 4187 state Route 364 in Gorham has died. James W. Baker, 68, died Feb. 22 of complications from burns and smoke inhalation after the fire at his two-story single-family home at 4187 state Route 364 in Gorham. Baker was at home alone at the time of the fire, while another resident was at work.. Three cats also died as a result of the fire.

Crystal Beach, Rushville, Middlesex, Hopewell, and Canandaigua firefighters responded to the fire that was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21. Ontario County Deputies and Emergency Management and the Canandaigua Emergency Squad also responded to the scene. The fire was under control after approximately one hour.

Baker was found on the floor inside the home and in cardiac arrest when fire crews arrived. Firefighters began CPR immediately after he was removed form the burning house, according to Ontario County Emergency Management. Baker was taken to the burn and trauma intensive care unit at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester where he was initially reported in guarded condition.

Firefighters were called back to the scene at 11 p.m. as the fire rekindled.

The Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Fire Coordinator's Office were continuing to investigate the fire, but it is believed to have been accidental and to have started in the living room.