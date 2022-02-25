GRQC seeks applicants for 2022 Performance Excellence Awards

Staff Reports

ROCHESTER/FINGER LAKES — Businesses and organizations across upstate New York can now apply at https://www.grqc.org to compete in the 2022 Performance Excellence Awards. The deadline to submit is May 27, 2022. The Performance Excellence Awards, which showcase three categories:

Team Excellence

Organizational Excellence

Customer Experience

The awards are organized by Greater Rochester Quality Council (GRQC), a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce affiliate.

“The Performance Excellence Awards spotlight the use of quality practices to strengthen teams, grow an organization, and delight customers,” said Michael Caceci, board chair, Greater Rochester Quality Council. “Honorees come from all sectors, including healthcare, non-profit, technology, education, and government.”

Every applicant will gain insight from industry experts, connect with like-minded leaders, and earn formal recognition for their commitment to quality standards. This program will culminate in the 15th Annual GRQC Showcase and Performance Excellence Awards in October 2022.

Award levels include gold, silver, and bronze with special recognition for an honoree with practices and results that exceed gold-level standards. Past honorees include Children’s Institute, Gorbel, Hillside Children’s Center, Huther Doyle Memorial Institute, JN White, L3Harris, Paychex, Rochester Regional Health, University of Rochester Medical Center, and Xerox.

About Greater Rochester Quality Council (GRQC): Greater Rochester Quality Council is a collaborative network of organizations and individuals committed to performance excellence in products, services, and processes. Members of GRQC include leaders and professionals from business, health care, education, non-profit, and government. GRQC programs and events feature experts on quality principles and practices to improve results and strengthen outcomes.