Keuka Compass seeks LGBTQ+ community input

Alex Andrasik, Co-founder of Keuka Compass

PENN YAN — Keuka Compass was founded in 2017 to provide social opportunities to members of the LGBTQ+ community and educational opportunities to the general public of the region. Compass hit pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is preparing to return to service in 2022.

From its inception, Keuka Compass focused on bringing people together to combat the isolation that can come with rural life. In addition to monthly social gatherings at the Publick (and later Amity) coffee house, members hosted game nights, movie nights, and book clubs in conjunction with partners at Penn Yan Public Library.

Community service has played an important role in Compass’ history to date, including education sessions and conversation circles to the general public and to the staff of Penn Yan Central School District. We adopted a section of Route 14A and have conducted regular cleanups there with the help of allies from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

Keuka Compass also lent material support to other social justice causes in the region over the years, including vigils and demonstrations advocating for racial equity and immigrants’ rights. We hope to demonstrate our belief in the interconnectedness of justice issues. LGBTQ+ rights don’t exist in isolation.

During our existence, Keuka Compass has recognized a growing need to be proudly visible as a counter to the tide of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment in the country. People tend to think that "gay rights" are here to stay because we’ve achieved marriage equality and regularly appear on TV. But consider the Pulse nightclub shooting a few years ago, to say nothing of numerous political attacks, such as the latest horrific “don’t say gay”/compulsory-outing bill in Florida.

Consider, too, the enduring invisibility of bisexual people and continued political demonization of the trans community, among many other issues facing LGBTQ+ people. In addition, the high suicide rates in the LGBTQ+ community, especially among trans teens of color, are of deep concern. This is a direct result of the dehumanizing discourse that is still all too prevalent. This is still a dangerous country for our community, and Compass hopes to improve the situation in some small way.

Keuka Compass has striven to represent the interests of everyone under the LGBTQ+ umbrella, but we acknowledge we’ve achieved mixed success. With our return to regular activities, we hope to make strides toward greater representation, and would welcome the participation of additional organizers to help reach that goal. We invite all community members to reach out with suggestions, feedback, and requests to get involved. You can find us online at https://www.facebook.com/KeukaCompass, or email andalex34@gmail.com.

There are a lot of members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies out there, and many have moved to the area in the short time we’ve been inactive. We’re looking forward to connecting with you and tailoring our future goals to your interests and needs. Drop us a line soon and help us change the community for the better.