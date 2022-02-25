Nancy Westerdahl to be honored in Kenya

Staff Reports

Late Penn Yan Elementary teacher to be honored by girls school in Africa for funding efforts

KENYA — Nancy Westerdahl, a former teacher in the Penn Yan Elementary Schools, will be honored by the Nasaruni School for Maasai Women in Kenya, Africa. Mrs. Westerdahl was helping her husband Bruce raise funds to build a library for the Nasaruni Primary and High School grades when she passed away on Dec. 24, 2021.

“We are delighted to honor Mrs Westerdahl, a dedicated and inspirational teacher, by naming our new facility The Nancy Westerdahl Memorial Library,” said Michelle Cude, director of the school.

"We know the library will be key to opening up the world for the girls at Nasaruni. It will include books about places and events they have never dreamed of. The library technology will connect this rural Kenya district to the whole world! The library might actually be the most magical and inspirational place on the entire campus. Literacy changes lives! Libraries make that possible!” Cude added.

A year ago the Nasaruni School could only accommodate girls in the primary grades. A high school was only a dream. Today, 39 Maasai young women continue their studies in four classrooms and call the Nasaruni High School home. Full enrollment is expected to be 120 students over the next few years.

To honor Nancy Westerdahl by helping the Nasaruni School build a library, please address your check to the Nasaruni Library and mail to Bruce Westerdahl, 2402 Country Estates Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527.