No injuries in Benton house fire Feb. 17

BENTON — A house fire was reported at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 17 in the Town of Benton at 2349 Havens Corners Road, the home of Rose M. Kerrick. Benton, Bellona, Dresden, and Penn Yan volunteer fire departments, Yates County deputies and Emergency Management, and New York State Police all responded

Upon arrival, deputies say they saw smoke coming from the west and south sides of the house and appeared to be coming from the basement. Deputies report all the occupants of the home were able to exit without any injuries.

The scene was turned over to the Yates County Fire Investigation Team, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.