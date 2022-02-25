Open house & ribbon cutting at Dudley Poultry March 4

Staff Reports

MIDDLESEX — Dudley Poultry and the Yates County Chamber of Commerce invite the public to join them for an open house to celebrate their one-year renovation anniversary of their retail store on Friday, March 4 from 3-5 p.m. at 910 State Route 245 in Middlesex.

They will be offering facility tours, light fare and drink, and an in-house butcher on site that will cut in real time in front of customers the following options:

Whole Chicken cut to the customer preferences (split, quartered, 6 pc, 8 pc)

Chuck Roast cut to the customer's size requirement

Rib Eye Steaks cut to the customer's size requirement

All customers can enter a giveaway and limited quantities of $5-off certificates will be handed out (available until March 31).

Dudley Poultry is a family-owned, USDA custom cut meat processor and wholesale distributor. For over 55 years they have been delivering to restaurants, grocers, and caterers within 100 miles of their expansive facility. Their retail store offers a unique shopping experience with superior service and a great local selection.

Retail store hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon. To learn more about Dudley Poultry, visit www.dudleypoultry.com