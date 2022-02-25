PAGES PAST — 1947: Penn Yan village elections hotly contested

Yates County History Center

The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them at the free site www.nyshistoricnewspapers.com. For more information about the YCHC, visit www.yatespast.org.

150 Years Ago

February 29, 1872

Charles Darwin published his book The Descent of Man in 1871. It was the first time he used the term “evolution.” The Chronicle reported: “This item strains human credulity a little: Two of Darwin’s sons (saith a lively romancer) returned to England from a visit to Africa. It is said the monkeys recognized them at once, and asked kindly after their father.”

The Firemen’s Parade — The parade of Keuka Engine and Hose Companies took place as advertised last Thursday afternoon, notwithstanding the inclemency of the weather. Nearly all the force were out, and unflinchingly breasted a bleak snow storm then raging. Preceded by Gifford's Band, they marched through some of the principal streets, accompanied by their engine, drawn by horses, and the “Ellsworth Hose" drawing their cart. It was generally remarked that the firemen were a fine-looking body of vigorous young men, and their new uniforms were very tasteful and becoming. At the close of the parade the men were marched to Bush’s Hall, where they were welcomed on behalf of our citizens, in a very appropriate congratulatory address by Hon. D. A. Ogden, which was well received. S. S. Ellsworth, Esq. was then enthusiastically called for by the “boys,” especially the members of the Hose, who are indebted to him for the generous gift of their handsome uniforms. Mr. Ellsworth responded very modestly and appropriately to the call, making a neat off-hand speech, which could not have been improved in any particular. The grand ball in the evening was thoroughly successful as regards numbers, finances, and the pleasing harmony which prevailed throughout. The music (Ball’s orchestra) was good; the hall decorations neat; and everybody present, both dances and spectators, seemed animated by the quietly happy mood which ruled the hour. The most persevering of the participants lingered there until after the old town clock struck two ante meridian and then went homeward, probably to dream of the giddy waltz and human angels in gossamer muslins and sheeny silks floating with airy grace between the decorated and frescoed walls of the brilliantly illuminated hall.

Remarkable Cure! — A lady in town noticed the other day that a favorite chicken in a brood belonging to her was suffering from illness. She thereupon sought to doctor the patient into renewed health. She administered a pill, soaked the patient's feet, gave it an enema (we learned that word from a very technical physician) and actually restored the feathered biped to a fine condition of convalescence.

Flag of the 126th Volunteer Infantry -- Mr. A. F. Whitaker writes the Penn Yan Express that the flag made by the ladies of this District and presented to the 126th regiment soon after its organization in 1862, and concerning the fate of which there has been no little anxiety, is now in charge of the War Department at Washington. It was taken from the regiment when they surrendered at Harper’s Ferry and was afterwards recaptured by them at Richmond.

100 Years Ago

March 1, 1922

American Legion Minstrel Show -- The annual performance of the Johnson-Costello Minstrels has become an institution in Penn Yan. Monday the third edition of the show was produced at the Sampson Theatre to a house that was packed to capacity. The production measured up in every respect to the high standard set by the first two performances of the ex-soldiers. The first part represented a Y.M.C.A. hut in France with Red Cross nurses and doughboys grouped about the stage. The setting served as an admirable introduction for several excellent vaudeville sketches. Dr. A. H. Norton, of Keuka College, as secretary in charge, introduced the various members. George Perry Lord, who also appeared as a balladist in the second part, rendered a very pleasing solo. Yetter and Stark repeated their musical saw act which made such a hit last year. Oliver Sheppard disguised as an itinerant colored preacher doing missionary work in France delivered an amusing sermon which grew rather complicated as he expounded the Scriptures. Warner Bush and Fred Brainard offered a Marimba duet which brought forth considerable applause. Alec Kirkpatrick, who has acquired a reputation as an interpreter of Scotch songs and dances, proved himself as popular as ever. Part two opened with a scene showing an old fashioned garden with Mrs. George Crosier playing the part of the Old Colonial Lady. As an introductory song she rendered very effectively, “Long, Long Ago” and “Believe Me, if All Those Endearing Young Charms.” A vivid touch of color was added by the appearance of a dozen little girls clad as fairies who lulled the Old Lady to sleep and as she dreamed, the curtain rose on a resplendent scene showing an old Southern Plantation. The performers were all elegantly clad in Colonial costume and the setting was colorful and pleasing to the eye. Harold Tuthill as manager of the plantation acted as interlocutor and introduced the eight end men - Oliver Sheppard, Cassius Bacon, George Collin, Wilfred Fitzwater, Clarence Smith, Paul Stark, Raymond Millis, and Floyd Clawson. The jokes were snappy and up-to-the-minute and the quips rained fast and heavy on many of the people who were seated in the audience. Nathaniel Sackett sang “When You and I Were Young, Maggie” and also rose very ably to the occasion in singing “I Want My Mammy,” substituting for John Zimmerman who was not able to be present. A very pleasing surprise feature was introduced in this part in the way of a dance by little Martha Clark of Rochesterwho danced with perfect rhythm and exquisite grace. The songs introduced by the end men were put over unusually well and all responded to encores. The large chorus of 60 voices under the direction of Mrs. Julia Vail Cole sang splendidly throughout the performance. Altogether the production ranks high among the performances given in the past and great credit is dur the directress and all the participants. The performance was repeated on Tuesday night before a crowded house.

The Elmwood Theater (Harry C. Morse, Manager) - Among the features this week: THURSDAY: Tom Mix in “CHASING THE MOON” Story of a man who raced with death and beat it by an eyelash. Even though you are familiar with the star’s work, Mix does some new stunts in this picture that will astonish you. The sub-titles are unusually witty. FRIDAY: Douglas MacLean in “PASSING THRU” A surprise comedy with a mighty kick at the end — in fact, kicks throughout — because one of the leading characters is the funniest mule in pictures. An exceptionally good entertainment. SATURDAY EVENING with the Reilly Bros. Orchestra: William Russell in “STRENGTH OF THE PINES” A thrilling drama of love and adventure in the forests of the great Northwest. The picture abounds in quick movement, daring and manly acts. The wild scenery is no small part of this production.

75 Years Ago

February 27, 1947

Penn Yan Village Elections -- A lively election at the three polling places in Penn Yan on Tuesday afternoon, March 18, assured with two tickets in the field for mayor and trustees. The Penn Yan political pot began to boil Monday with the filing of a People's Party ticket just before the 21-day deadline for filing of independent tickets expired. The pot started simmering, however, Friday evening when an all-veteran ticket was nominated at the caucus attended by 300, about 10 times the usual attendance. Up to Friday not much had been heard about opposition to re-nominating present officers. Roy E. Wheeler had served as trustee for 10 years and as mayor for 12 years. George Crosier, local produce dealer, had served as trustee for 12 years. Willis Burt was finishing his first term as trustee, an office to which he was elected to succeed Guy Miller, now of Rochester. A young veteran was expected to be nominee for the third trustee, a position vacated by Paul Sands. But a last-minute campaign by war veterans changed the course of events at Friday's caucus and Chairman James Townsend found he had quite a job on his hands, guiding into orderly channels the votes of 264 citizens. With the help of tellers Frank Erwin, Fred Marshall, Jay Barnes, and Howard Sprague, the nominating proceeded in orderly fashion with these results: William J. Falvey, a member of the county welfare department and commander of Johnson-Costello post, American legion, receive 164 votes for nomination as mayor and Mr. Wheeler 97. Mervin J. Rapalee declined the nomination, but received three votes. Eight men received votes for trustees, the nominations on the Citizens’ ticket going to the three with the highest vote: Donald Grant, principal of Penn Yan Academy and the Junior High school, 144; Carlton Tierney/ assistant manager of the Benham Hotel, 136; Al Ostrowski, an executive at the Michaels-Stern plant, 136; George Crosier, present trustee, 111; Willis Burt, present trustee, 88; George McGough, a World War II veteran and an employee in the Walkerbilt office, 71; Eugene Drakeley, 38; Leslie Fanning, 35.

Mr. Ostrowski is a veteran of World War I. The other two nominees for trustee and nominee for mayor are veterans of the last world war. All are members of the Johnson-Costello post, American Legion. Two of them are also members of the VFW. The People’s party ticket, filed with Village Clerk William B. Manley Monday afternoon, was a petition bearing some 75 names.

Mervin J. Rapalee, former Penn Yan druggist, is the candidate for mayor; candidates for trustees, George W. Crosier present trustee; Leslie R. Fanning, former Penn Yan school teacher and World War II veteran, and Robert F. Shay, oil and gas dealer.

Penn Yan’s Hotel Wagner -- Your Sunday Dinner Can Be Distinctively Different - Mexican Flaming Chicken, Large Cut Planked Sirloin Steak, Lobster Thermidor, Champagne Lobster a la Wagner. These are a few of the many delicious entrees including your old favorites as well as new, distinctive specialties which await you at the Wagner prepared with the inimitable artistry of Chef Pen. Sunday dinner served 12:30 to 5:30 and for a wholly enjoyable evening of relaxation, come to the Wagner Saturday Night Party. Dancing begins at 9.

50 Years Ago

March 2, 1972

High School Basketball -- The Dundee Scots, struggling through a mediocre season on the courts, grabbed the headlines in area play by winning twice during the past week. The Scots knocked off Watkins Glen 82-66 on Friday and followed up their league win with a non-league Victory 71-66 over Weedsport. Thus Dundee finished their Lake Basketball League play with a 2-8 record tying Watkins Glen for fifth place in the 6-team league. To date the Scots are 6-9 overall. In defeating Watkins Glen, senior Johnny Ballard set a new all-time individual game scoring record for Dundee by pouring in 46 points thus erasing the 32 point effort of Norm Davis in 1956. The Whitman Wildcats absorbed their eighth league loss against 5 wins when they were trounced 89-45 by the Geneva Panthers who brought their league mark to 11-2, good enough for a first place tie in league competition. Yates County’s third team, the Penn Yan Mustangs, put up a gallant fight against the Midlakes cagers in a battle of the cellar dwellers, but when the final whistle blew, it was loss number 17 for the scrappy but undermanned Mustangs of Coach Jimmy Johnson.

Penn Yan Rotary is Fifty Years Old -- During March Penn Yan Rotarians in various ways are marking the 50th anniversary of the organization of the first local service club. The club’s weekly bulletins will emphasize club activities. This month’s events will culminate in an anniversary banquet at the Dresden Hotel. A temporary organization of the club was effected Feb. 3,1922 and on March 1, Rotary International granted a charter to the new club, which was then in District Four and included clubs across the Canadian border. Penn Yan became Club 1110. Today there are over 15,000 in this worldwide organization. Clarence R. Andrews was named the first president of the club; Calvin Russell, vice- president; Edwin J. Walker, secretary and John A. Underwood, treasurer. The first directors were Warren Peck, Isaac L. Yetter and Walter B. Tower. William G. MacKay was sergeant-at-arms.

Editor Good Leaves Post -- It was announced this week that Donald Good, Editor of the Chronicle-Express for the past six years, is leaving the position as of March 1. Good came to Penn Yan in 1965 to assume the position of News Editor upon the death of Edward Havill, and was named Editor of the weekly in 1967. His final “From the Editor’s Desk” —- “When one comes “to the end of the line” in connection with a certain project, it usually results in some reminiscing about some of the outstanding incidents which have transpired during the course of the project. Such is the case when one ends his service as editor of a weekly newspaper. We look back over six years, fruitful in many respects, and we trust that we have accomplished some satisfaction during our term in this particular spot. We trust that we have made some friends ... brought some of the complex issues of the community out into the “open", and in general, brought some degree of improvement to the weekly newspaper of the community. There are those who will say it is better that a change be made. We still hope that these people are our friends even though they disagree with our philosophy. We recall some of the big moments of our coverage of the news here ... the big blizzard of 1966 ... the disastrous fire house blaze ... the campus crisis at Keuka College ... our in-depth look at Urban Renewal in our town ... a series of articles on Poverty in Yates County ... our yearly efforts at improving our Special Summer Issue ... the countless serious auto accidents, involving personal injury, and in many cases, death, that we have been called to cover for the newspaper ... these stand out especially clear as we look back over six years. The standard phrase for the 'end' in journalism is 'Thirty.' So it is 'Thirty' ... at least from this author.