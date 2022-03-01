Yates County reports 16 new COVID cases; New York cases plummet 29%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New York reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 15,717 new cases. That's down 29% from the previous week's tally of 22,135 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked 47th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 33.7% from the week before, with 461,986 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 3.4% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Yates County reported 16 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 36 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,289 cases and 39 deaths.

Across New York, cases fell in 57 counties, with the best declines in Orange County, with 309 cases from 1,225 a week earlier; in New York County, with 1,486 cases from 2,263; and in Erie County, with 602 cases from 1,082.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

New York ranked 8th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 88.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Saturday, New York reported administering another 241,332 vaccine doses, including 58,462 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 311,772 vaccine doses, including 65,163 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 37,814,842 total doses.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Oswego County with 204 cases per 100,000 per week; Clinton County with 199; and Essex County with 192. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Kings County, with 2,398 cases; New York County, with 1,486 cases; and Queens County, with 1,254. Weekly case counts rose in four counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Kings, Bronx and Richmond counties.

In New York, 378 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 443 people were reported dead.

A total of 4,924,032 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 67,344 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 78,939,203 people have tested positive and 948,397 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

New York's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Feb. 27.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,945

The week before that: 3,466

Four weeks ago: 7,163

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 68,999

The week before that: 81,263

Four weeks ago: 164,615

Hospitals in one states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in two states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in four states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.