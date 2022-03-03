Dr. Frank Winery: 'We Stand with Ukraine'

Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery

Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery to donate 50% of all proceeds to the efforts of World Central Kitchen

KEUKA LAKE -- Beginning Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery will donate 50% of all proceeds to the efforts of World Central Kitchen. Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. WCK has served more than 60 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world.

The current crisis overseas has been hitting close to home for us, as Konstantin, our founder originates from Odesa, Ukraine.

During the first 40 years of Dr. Konstantin Frank and his families' lives, they lived through multiple invasions and revolutions immigrating between Ukraine, Russia, Austria, and Bavaria.

While the Franks considered themselves German at heart, Ukraine was their home for five generations. It was the only home they knew. Konstantin's professional degrees were completed at the Odessa Agricultural College and conducted his research at many Ukrainian Agricultural Stations.

In 1941 when Germany invaded Ukraine, the Franks (and all Germans) welcomed the relief from the crushing oppression of the Soviets. But the relief only lasted two years before the Russian army pushed back into Ukraine. Sadly, Konstantin's sister, Julia, and her 18-year-old daughter were shot dead on the street in Odessa during the fighting. During these two decades, it is estimated that as many as 21 million people were deported.

There are still many descendants of the Frank and Bartle families still living in Ukraine today. In just the first week of the invasion, at least 1 million people, most of them women and children, have fled the country. The men have stayed to fight. The tragic events that are unfolding are a painful reminder that history is repeating itself, but that doesn't mean that we can't take action.

This weekend only, we are donating 50% of all proceeds to the efforts of World Central Kitchen.

For many refugees, food is an immediate need. Chef Jose Andrés has set up his World Central Kitchen on the ground at the Ukraine-Poland border providing warm meals for the hungry.

"Nothing sends a bigger message of hope than a humble plate of food. And that’s the only thing we know how to do," Andrés said. "America is gonna be with the people of Ukraine."

And if you would like to support Ukraine yourself, here are a few charities we like:

CARE is raising money for its Ukraine Crisis Fund, which will provide immediate aid including food, water, hygiene kits, support services and direct cash assistance.

Save the Children has made their own Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund to help Ukrainian families now. On their official website, the organization said that it will use donations to help families meet their basic needs such as food, medicine and shelter.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) aims to provide emergency assistance to families in Ukraine — providing aid such as cash assistance and opportunities for resettlement in the U.S.

You can purchase wines on our website at www.drfrankwines.com.

Thank you for supporting the great people of this nation with your purchase. We raise our glasses to those fighting to save the country - Budmo!

About Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery -- Now in its fourth generation, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery is one of the most prestigious wineries in the Finger Lakes wine region since 1962. Located on Keuka Lake a few miles north of Hammondsport, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery has long been associated with the New York wine revolution. Its founder, Dr. Konstantin Frank, pioneered the introduction of the European vitis vinifera grapevines in the eastern United States. The vineyards on Keuka Lake are home to some of the oldest vines in the U.S. with the 2nd oldest Pinot Noir vines in America.