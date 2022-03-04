CNA training course begins March 22

UR Medicine Thompson Health

CANANDAIGUA – In partnership with Finger Lakes Community College, UR Medicine Thompson Health is offering a five-week training course for individuals interested in becoming certified nursing assistants (CNAs) at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua.

Classes are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 22. The classes are full-time, primarily Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and attendance is mandatory.

Thompson Health covers the full tuition, and participants receive payment while taking the class. They are hired into a CNA position at M.M. Ewing, a 178-bed skilled nursing facility that has a five-star overall rating from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The position will most likely be part-time, on a specific unit and shift, and will include weekends and holidays.

After academic and clinical training is complete, course participants are scheduled to take the New York State CNA Examination. Upon successful completion of the certification exam, participants are assigned an hourly rate and go through an additional three-week clinical orientation, with preceptors on their specific units.

With tuition covered and payment provided during the course, it is required that all successful participants remain employed by M.M. Ewing – in a full- or part-time position – for at least one year from certification.

For more details and to apply for the course, visit Free CNA Training Class.