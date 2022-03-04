COLLEGE NEWS

Staff Reports

Students named to RIT Dean's List for fall 2021 semester

HENRIETTA — The following local residents made the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the Fall 2021 Semester.

Ashley Wight, of Naples, who is in the illustration program.

Aidan Royston, of Stanley, who is in the mechanical engineering program.

Bryan Smith, of Penn Yan, who is in the computer engineering program.

Brianna Hill, of Hammondsport, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.

Liam Almekinder, of Naples, who is in the chemistry program.

Chris Bode, of Middlesex, who is in the computing exploration program.

Ian Archibald, of Naples, who is in the packaging science program.

Tyler Schwarz, of Stanley, who is in the mechanical engineering program.

Donald Griner, of Penn Yan, who is in the business administration-management program.

Jon Karcher, of Penn Yan, who is in the game design and development program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Abigail Heselton earns Dean's List at Norwich University

NORTHFIELD, VT. -- Abigail Heselton from Penn Yan has been recognized on the Dean's List at Norwich University for the Fall 2021 semester. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 are awarded Dean's List honors.