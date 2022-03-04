Dundee School Superintendent is Rotary's newest member

Dundee Rotary

DUNDEE — At the regular meeting of the Dundee Rotary Club Feb. 2, Dundee Central School Superintendent Christopher Barnard, was inducted as its newest member.

Barnard grew up in Geneva, where his parents still live. He says that his primary focus is always on his wife and two children, and that he feels privileged to be serving the Dundee area community in his capacity as Superintendent of Schools.

Barnard and his family currently live in the Perinton area, but they are looking to re-locate closer to Dundee.