Keuka College fall 2021 Dean’s List
Local students are among more than 425 who earned academic honors at the coll.
KEUKA PARK — In spite of a challenging environment, 427 Keuka College students completed the Fall 2021 semester with a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have been named to the Dean’s List.
These students remained purposeful, resolute, and unwavering in their determination to complete the semester and reflect the high academic integrity and success Keuka College encourages and supports. The College’s faculty, staff, and administration congratulate the following area students on their scholastic achievement:
- Ethan Ball - Naples
- Aliyah Brewer - Dundee
- Kendra Champlin – Penn Yan
- Mackenzie Chapman – Keuka Park
- Kendra Christensen – Penn Yan
- Lacy Cole - Dundee
- Lydia Cort - Dundee
- Hannah Delgatto - Naples
- Kaylie DeSorbo - Dundee
- Sumer Faiola – Penn Yan
- Garrett Golden – Penn Yan
- Caitlin Gorss – Keuka Park
- Sophia Hobbie - Dundee
- Cameron Howell - Dundee
- Chayanne Miller - Prattsburgh
- Jessica Pegg - Penn Yan
- Michele Personius – Penn Yan
- Grant Riehl – Penn Yan
- Madison Ryan – Penn Yan
- Claire Stapleton – Penn Yan
- Mackenzie Swinehart – Penn Yan
- Marisha Tones - Prattsburgh
- Taylor Travis – Penn Yan
- Olivia Varallo - Hammondsport
- Rachael Watson - Hammondsport
- Colin Weichenthal - Dundee