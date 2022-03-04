Keuka College fall 2021 Dean’s List

Keuka College

Local students are among more than 425 who earned academic honors at the coll.

KEUKA PARK — In spite of a challenging environment, 427 Keuka College students completed the Fall 2021 semester with a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have been named to the Dean’s List.

These students remained purposeful, resolute, and unwavering in their determination to complete the semester and reflect the high academic integrity and success Keuka College encourages and supports. The College’s faculty, staff, and administration congratulate the following area students on their scholastic achievement: