Lyons Bancorp again raises dividend

Lyons Bancorp

FINGER LAKES — Lyons Bancorp Inc., the parent financial holding company of The Lyons National Bank, is raising its quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.34 from $0.31 per share. The annualized dividend will be $1.36 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2022, to common stock shareholders of record on the Company’s books at the close of business March 31, 2022.

“Confident that last year’s strong earnings momentum will continue into 2022, the Board was comfortable taking this action and rewarding our loyal shareholders with this 12% increase,” said Robert A. Schick, board chairman. “Other than in 2020, during the height and uncertainty of the worldwide pandemic, the Board has increased our common dividend each year this century.”

Based on the last know trading price of the common stock of Lyons Bancorp, the annualized dividend yield is 2.97%. The stock symbol for Lyons Bancorp is LYBC and the Company trades on the Over-the-Counter Quality Market (OTCQX).

Lyons Bancorp, Inc. is the financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank. The Lyons National Bank is a community bank with offices in Lyons, Clyde, Macedon, Newark, Ontario and Wolcott in Wayne County; Jordan in Onondaga County; Geneva, Canandaigua and Farmington in Ontario County; Waterloo in Seneca County, Penn Yan in Yates County, Perinton in Monroe County and Auburn in Cayuga County. The Lyons National Bank has one subsidiary, Lyons Realty Associates Corp.